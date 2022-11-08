Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Grant’s 25 help Duquesne beat Montana 91-63

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 10:04 pm
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 25 points in Duquesne’s 91-63 win over Montana on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Grant was 8 of 8 shooting, including 6 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Dukes. Matus Hronsky added 13 points and Joe Reece finished with 12 points.

Josh Bannan led the way for the Grizzlies with 19 points and four assists. Dischon Thomas added 16...

READ MORE

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 25 points in Duquesne’s 91-63 win over Montana on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Grant was 8 of 8 shooting, including 6 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Dukes. Matus Hronsky added 13 points and Joe Reece finished with 12 points.

Josh Bannan led the way for the Grizzlies with 19 points and four assists. Dischon Thomas added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Duquesne led Montana 45-19 at the half, with Grant (13 points) their high scorer before the break.

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical customer insights and drive revenue. Find out how they do it!

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Friday. Duquesne visits Kentucky while Montana travels to play Xavier.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|15 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
11|15 Reporting Requirements Made Easy with...
11|15 Keeping the Government Workforce...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories