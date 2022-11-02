Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2022-SENATE-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former Vice President Mike Pence visits North Carolina on Wednesday to campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd during an event at state GOP headquarters. Budd is trying to keep the seat in GOP hands following the retirement of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr. Democratic rival Cheri Beasley also will visit the Triangle region. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4 p.m.

ELECTION 2022-DECISION NOTES-NC

North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat is atop ballots statewide. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd are seeking to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. The outcome could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Voters also get to choose a U.S. House delegation that’s growing by one thanks to the state’s rising population. Legislative races will decide whether Republicans can pad their General Assembly majorities so that they’ll be veto-proof against Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in his final two years in office. And Republicans could regain control the state Supreme Court. SENT: 1,220 words.

VIRGINIA

DATA CENTERS

MANASSAS, Va. — A plan to redevelop a rural swath of northern Virginia into data centers has received approval after a marathon public hearing that stretched through the night. The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 Wednesday morning in support of the plan over the opposition of environmentalists and conservationists. Data centers that provide the backbone for the rapid increase in cloud computing have proliferated in northern Virginia and have been a revenue boon to local governments. But neighbors have complained about noise and environmentalists have expressed concern about the massive amounts of electricity that data centers consume. In Prince William County, concern also centered around the viewshed for nearby Manassas National Battlefield. SENT: 240 words.

BOEING OUTLOOK

Boeing is promising Wall Street that it will make big improvements in airplane production and cash-flow generation in the next few years. Company officials told analysts Wednesday that Boeing will generate $10 billion in annual cash flow by 2025 or 2026. That upbeat forecast is based on boosting production of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, from 31 to 50 per month. Company officials also say they’ve got a handle on fixed-price contracts for the Pentagon that have cost the company billions because of budget overruns. SENT: 170 words, photo.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

ELECTION 2022-MARIJUANA

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses are providing most of the funding for ballot measures that would legalize recreational marijuana in several states. An analysis of campaign finance data by The Associated Press shows that marijuana legalization campaigns have raised about $23 million in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. Entities associated with the existing marijuana industry have provided the bulk of the money in every state except North Dakota, where a national cannabis advocacy group is the top donor. The New Approach advocacy group also is the main backer of a Colorado initiative to legalize psychedelic mushrooms. By David. A. Lieb and Kavish Harjai. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

SPORTS

BKN–WIZARDS-76ERS

The Washington Wizards visit the Philadelphia 76ers. UPCOMING: 600 words.

BKN–HORNETS-BULLS

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Chicago Bulls. UPCOMING: 600 words. By JAYCOHEN. UPCOMING , By 11:00 p.m. EDT, photo.

BKW–COACHING DIVERSITY

The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences have led the way among the power conferences in hiring coaches of color to lead women’s basketball programs. The two Power Five conferences each have five Black head coaches, including three women changing jobs in the most recent cycle in Texas A&M’s Joni Taylor, Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack and Virginia’s Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Four of the ACC coaches are Black women and Virginia Tech’s Kenny Brooks is the only Black male head coach at a Power Five school. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 2 p.m.

CAR–NASCAR-HAILIE DEEGAN

DENVER, N.C. — Hailie Deegan heads into the Truck Series finale unsure of what she’ll drive next season. She’s a Ford development driver and her current team is moving to Toyota next year. Plus, after two full seasons in the Truck Series, it is time for NASCAR’s only full-time female driver to take the next step on the national ladder. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 800 words. By 5 pm.

LOCALIZATION:

RSV-LOCALIZE IT – Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in RSV cases. RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — is a common bug. For most people, it causes mild cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever. But infants and older people can get serious airway and lung infections. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic closed schools, day cares and businesses. Doctors saw an alarming increase in the summer of 2021 and again this fall. We provide information for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

STUDENT TEST SCORES — Results of a test known as “the nation’s report card” released earlier this week showed historic declines in U.S. student performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what does this look like at the level of individual school systems? The AP has received exclusive data from researchers at Harvard and Stanford that shows the extent of learning loss across the country. This is the largest and most detailed dataset yet available on what student achievement looks like on the other side of the pandemic. The data allows for exploration of performance in thousands of school districts and apples-to-apples comparisons across school systems within states and across state borders. We offer guidance on how to make use of it. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

OPIOID CRISIS-LOCALIZE IT — Fentanyl and other powerful synthetic opioids have become entrenched in the U.S. supply of illicit drugs, pushing the national accidental overdose death rate to record levels. As this deadliest latest wave of a decades-old national opioid crisis gains attention, misconceptions persist about fentanyl, how it is trafficked and why so many people are dying. We offer resources and suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

VIDEO:

Day of the Dead community altar event in Minnesota

AP Explains: What to expect on election night

Family flees across the United States to avoid wildfire threat

AUDIO:

Biden to speak on threats to democracy ahead of midterms

Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on ‘suicide mission’

CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B

Julie Powell, food writer of ‘Julie & Julia,’ dies at 49

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2022-BIDEN-DEMOCRACY — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy, as he seeks to raise the stakes for voters less than a week before the midterm elections.Biden, who has repeatedly said that “democracy is on the ballot” on Nov. 8, will speak at 7 p.m. from a venue near the Capitol, site of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Developing.

OPIOID CRISIS-PHARMACIES — Two of the largest U.S pharmacy chains — CVS and Walgreens — have agreed in principle to pay a total of about $10 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of powerful prescription opioids. SENT: 530 words, photos. Developing.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP — Donald Trump has been teasing another presidential run since before he left the White House. But aides to the former president are now preparing for a 2024 campaign that could be announced soon after next week’s midterms as Trump tries to capitalize on expected Republican gains. SENT: 1,320 words, photos.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA — Parents, wives, children and siblings of the 17 people murdered by Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz finally got their chance to verbally thrash him face-to-face — and those who accepted the opportunity didn’t waste it. He will be sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole. SENT: 850 words, photos, videos.

STORYSHARE:

