Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

DISABILITIES-LAWSUIT

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s health agency is weighing whether to appeal a judge’s order demanding that the state offer a sharp uptick in services for people with intellectual and development disabilities so that more of them can live back home or in their communities. Judge Allen Baddour set out remedies this week to comply with his 2020 ruling that too many of these people were forced to live in institutions. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 650 words by 3 p.m.

____

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA SCHOOLS-TIP LINE

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians have used a tip line that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up to submit complaints about curriculum, remote learning, controversial books, mask policies, teachers and other topics. A sampling of emails was provided this week to a coalition of news organizations as part of a settlement. Some positive feedback was included in the batch of approximately 350 documents. But the majority expressed anger or frustration with teachers, administrators and school policies. Youngkin campaigned heavily on education and a promise to give parents more input in their children’s curriculums. Democrats and some parents and educators have criticized the tip line as divisive, authoritarian and unfairly targeting educators. Youngkin’s spokeswoman says it was deactivated in September. By Denise Lavoie and Sarah Rankin. SENT: 840 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-VIRGINIA

STAFFORD, Va. — The race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District is a nail-biter in the final stretch and a contest that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House. The race features two women with law enforcement backgrounds — one a centrist Democrat and a star in her state party, the other a local elected official seeking to become the first Latina member of congress from Virginia. The contest between incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega is among the country’s most expensive and competitive. And each campaign is asserting it has the momentum heading into Election Day. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

COLIN POWELL-AUCTION

A Virginia auction house is previewing an upcoming auction of items from the collection of the late former Secretary of State Colin Powell. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

COLLECTORS VAULT

The nondescript building in Delaware would probably not garner much attention if it weren’t for the razor wire and armed guards outside that hint at something important inside, possibly even valuable. Fort Knox it is not — but the stash of collectibles the building holds is undoubtedly worthy of protection. There’s a rare Pikachu card and a century-old one of baseball great Honus Wagner, which recently sold for $7.25 million in a private sale. In all, $200 million in collectibles are stored in two vaults inside the building, equipped with some of the latest technology to keep the valuable cache safe from harm or thieves. By Davidde Corran and Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 650 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-DECISION NOTES-MD

Author and combat veteran Wes Moore is seeking to become Maryland’s first Black governor as Democrats look to strengthen their control in a state where they outnumber Republicans 2-to-1. He’s up against state lawmaker and election denier Dan Cox. Two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited. Democrats already hold a supermajority in both houses of the General Assembly and a 7-to-1 edge in the U.S. House delegation. Changes in the state’s congressional map do seem to have made the western Maryland 6th district more competitive. Incumbent Democratic David Trone is in a rematch with Republican Neil Parrott there. SENT: 990 words.

____

SPORTS

FBC–ACC THIS WEEK

No. 20 Wake Forest’s visit to No. 21 North Carolina State highlights the Week 10 slate in Atlantic Coast Conference play., while the schedule also includes No. 5 Clemson’s trip to Notre Dame and another chance for Pittsburgh’s Israel Abanikanda to put up big rushing totals. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 450 words and photos by 4 a.m.

FBC–APPALACHIAN STATE-COASTAL CAROLINA

Appalachian State plays Coastal Carolina at Brooks Stadium. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

FBC–T25-WAKE FOREST-NC STATE-PREVIEW

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sam Hartman entered the season as Wake Forest’s veteran star quarterback, while MJ Morris was a third-string rookie buried on North Carolina State’s depth chart. By Saturday, they’ll each be the focus on the 20th-ranked Demon Deacons’ visit to the 21st-ranked Wolfpack — though for opposite reasons. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 675 words and photos.

FBN–PANTHERS-BENGALS PREVIEW

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will try to shake off Monday’s bad loss to the Cleveland Browns when they host the Carolina Panthers, losers of four of their last five games. By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET.

FBN–REFRESHED RAVENS

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After playing twice in five days, the Ravens now have only one game in a 23-day span. But it remains to be seen how much healthier they’ll be when they face New Orleans on Monday night. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET.

HKN–HURRICANES-LIGHTNING

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning seek a fourth straight win when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. By Mark Didtler. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. EDT.

____

____

____

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2022-BIDEN — President Joe Biden’s travel itinerary for his last big campaign swing before the midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days. He’s spending the bulk of the waning days of the campaign trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds. Biden is kicking off a four-state, three-day campaign swing on Thursday to support Democrats in competitive races in solidly blue California, Illinois and New Mexico as well as battleground Pennsylvania, where Biden has deep roots. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 730 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-MISINFORMATION — The seeds of misinformation about next week’s midterm elections were planted in 2020. That’s when baseless conspiracy theories about the presidential election took root and festered, helping to spur the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Despite efforts by tech companies to slow their spread, misleading claims about mail ballots, vote tallying and certification never went away. In many cases, the claims are based on debunked allegations of election irregularities or misunderstandings of longtime election practices. By David Klepper. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

CHICAGO VIOLENCE-GANG TV — Chicago police documents obtained by The Associated Press show investigators believe they solved the 2018 killing of a gangland journalist known as “ZackTV” but that prosecutors declined to prosecute. Police never announced arrests in the downtown shooting of Zachary Stoner. But the documents say five “Perry Avenue” gang members were arrested within a year of the killing on probable cause of murder. By Michael Tarm. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

LOTTERY JACKPOT-CASH — Lottery players hoping to win this week’s massive Powerball jackpot might be smart to dream of an annuity, rather than a truckload of cash. Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot went without a winner. But now an even more massive $1.5 billion prize is up for grabs Saturday night. An annuity doled out over 29 years is not as sexy as cash but would pay that advertised $1.5 billion prize. Winners who opt for cash would get just under $746 million. By Scott McFetridge. SENT: 780 words, photos.

TEACHER SHORTAGE-TEAM TEACHING — Schools in Mesa, Arizona, piloted a team-teaching model to combat declining enrollment and teacher shortages. The approach is designed to give teachers more control over what and how they teach and help them learn from one another. This year, the district — the largest in Arizona — expanded the concept to a third of its 82 schools. Now the team-teaching strategy is drawing interest from school leaders across the U.S. By Neal Morton, The Hechinger Report. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

____________________

