Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

SCHOOLS REPORT-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — A local North Carolina judge had the power to transfer large amounts of taxpayer dollars from government coffers to state agencies to carry out a plan to address longstanding education inequities, the state Supreme Court ruled on Friday. In another landmark decision from school funding litigation that began three decades ago, the court’s Democratic majority declared it was legitimate for Superior Court Judge David Lee last year to order the movement of $1.75 billion from state coffers to agencies to implement an education remedial plan he approved earlier. By Gary Robertson. SENT: 670 words.

ELECTION 2022-SUPREME COURT

RALEIGH. N.C. — A massive amount of money is being spent on a pair of North Carolina Supreme Court elections next week that could decide the court’s partisan tilt for several years. A review of campaign finance reports due this week and other filings at the State Board of Elections shows the four candidates seeking two positions and political action committees have spent at least $15 million combined to try to influence voters. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 650 words by 4 p.m., AP photos.

OVERWHELMED ABORTION CLINIC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas abortion clinic that is among the first in the county to open after Roe v. Wade was overturned is inundated with patients from other states where the procedure is banned and is able to take about 10% to 15% of those seeking appointments. Clinic operators and others say many of the others seeking abortion just aren’t getting appointments. By Heather Hollingsworth. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

TEACHER-TRANSGENDER STUDENT

The Supreme Court of Virginia is set to hear arguments Friday in the case of a Virginia high school teacher who was fired for refusing to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns. Peter Vlaming sued West Point Public Schools after he was fired in 2018. Vlaming says his rights to speak freely and exercise his religion were violated. He is appealing a ruling dismissing his lawsuit. By Denise Lavoie. UPCOMING

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS

WASHINGTON — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told jurors he is a patriotic American as he took the witness stand to defend himself against charges in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rhodes is trying to counter allegations his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes began testifying Friday after prosecutors spent weeks laying out their case against him and four others accused of a violent plot to keep Joe Biden out of the White House. Rhodes’ decision to testify carries will open him to intense cross-examination from prosecutors, who will get a chance to question him when the trial resumes next week. By Michael Kunzelman and Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

____

SPORTS

BKC–TIPOFF-IMPACT FRESHMEN

NBA teams are looking ahead to the upcoming draft with much anticipation. But hat doesn’t necessarily mean the incoming freshman class of college basketball players is any better than usual. The fact of the matter is that the top 2023 draft prospects aren’t playing college basketball. But there still are many exciting freshmen are ready to make an impact this season, a group headed by Duke’s top-ranked class. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 900 words, with photos, expected by 1 p.m.

BKN–NETS-WIZARDS

WASHINGTON — The Nets take on the Wizards during a tumultuous week in which they suspended guard Kyrie Irving and parted ways with coach Steve Nash. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

BKN–HORNETS-GRIZZLIES

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies return from a long road trip and host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. By Clay Bailey. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 8 p.m. ET.

FBC–DUKE-BOSTON COLLEGE

Duke plays Boston College at Alumni Stadium. UPCOMING: 400 words, more on merit.

CAR–NASCAR-PHOENIX-XFINITY PREVIEW

AVONDALE, Ariz. — JR Motorsports has three of the four cars in the Xfinity finale, an impressive accomplishment that gives Dale Earnhardt Jr,’s team strong odds to take home a championship. The fourth driver, Ty Gibbs, is a bit of a wildcard. By John Marshall. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 4 p.m. EDT.

CAR–NASCAR-PHOENIX PREVIEW

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Ross Chastain skyrocketed to motorsports infamy for wall-riding his way into championship weekend in a move that has overshadowed his fellow title contenders. Christopher Bell has been red hot these playoffs, NASCAR’s most popular driver is seeking a second Cup title and third consecutive for Hendrick Motorsports, and Joey Logano can give Roger Penske both the NASCAR and IndyCar championships in the same season. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 6 p.m. EDT.

HKN–SABRES-HURRICANES

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes return home from a trip to Tampa Bay to face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. By Bob Sutton. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

____

STORYSHARE

NEW FROM THE AP: GULF COAST STORYSHARE NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform at storyshare.ap.org where news organizations from a growing list of states share content. Our latest addition: AP StoryShare-Gulf Coast, which includes news from Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Also new: specialty channels where you can find stories on a growing number of topics, from education to Indigenous peoples, shared by news organizations around the country. Access is free for AP members. For account information, contact Larry Rosenthal at lrosenthal@ap.org, and Jennifer Lehman, at jlehman@ap.org

____

LOCALIZATION:

EPA-AIR MONITORING-LOCALIZE IT — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states, with a focus on minority communities and other areas overburdened by pollution. It’s part of a commitment by the Biden administration to focus on environmental justice in communities adversely affected by decades of industrial pollution. We show you where to find details on the projects and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

RSV-LOCALIZE IT – Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in RSV cases. RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — is a common bug. For most people, it causes mild cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever. But infants and older people can get serious airway and lung infections. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic closed schools, day cares and businesses. Doctors saw an alarming increase in the summer of 2021 and again this fall. We provide information for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

STUDENT TEST SCORES — Results of a test known as “the nation’s report card” released earlier this week showed historic declines in U.S. student performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what does this look like at the level of individual school systems? The AP has received exclusive data from researchers at Harvard and Stanford that shows the extent of learning loss across the country. This is the largest and most detailed dataset yet available on what student achievement looks like on the other side of the pandemic. The data allows for exploration of performance in thousands of school districts and apples-to-apples comparisons across school systems within states and across state borders. We offer guidance on how to make use of it. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO:

FBI warns of broad threat to synagogues

Artemis I returns to pad for launch

Death during gene therapy study sparks questions

Truck cab burts into flames after chase

____

AUDIO:

US employers keep hiring at solid pace, adding 261,000 jobs

Supreme Court more diverse than lawyers who argue before it

Moderna misses on 3Q, shaves 2022 vaccine expectations

Judge says he’ll appoint monitor for Donald Trump’s company

____

U.S. STORIES

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT — America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. Hiring was brisk across industries, though the overall gain declined from 315,000 in September. The unemployment rate rose from a five-decade low of 3.5% to a still-healthy 3.7%. By Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-INVESTIGATORS — As complaints about elections, many of them unfounded, pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of elections. In blue states like Oregon and red states like Idaho, elections officials say investigating the complaints is critical for maintaining voter confidence. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 780 words, photos. With ELECTION 2022-BIDEN — President Joe Biden is set to tour a southern California communications company that is expected to benefit from his legislative push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing. The president will be joined by vulnerable Democratic Rep. Mike Levin for the visit to Carlsbad-headquartered Viasat as he looks to highlight the CHIPS and Science Act. SENT: 310 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be updated; California event begins at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time.

TRUMP-FBI — An aide to former President Donald Trump who has claimed that he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before a federal grand jury after being given immunity for his testimony. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter. Kash Patel testified Thursday after the Justice Department agreed to grant him immunity and after a federal judge in Washington entered a sealed order to that effect. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 510 words, photos.

MUSK-TWITTER — Employees are bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs. SENT: 490 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing.

MED-GENE THERAPY-STUDY DEATH — The lone volunteer in a unique study involving a gene-editing technique has died, and those behind the trial are now trying to figure out what killed him. Terry Horgan’s death is raising questions about the experiment and the overall prospect of what one ethicist calls designer genetic therapies. By Laura Ungar. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

____________________

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

____________________

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.