Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

IN BRIEF: — SMOKIES-CRASH-WILDFIRE — Officials say rain is helping douse a wildfire in the Smoky Mountains caused by a motorcycle crash.

VIRGINIA

WAR CRIMES LAWSUIT

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Libyan military commander who once lived in Virginia has been deposed in a U.S. lawsuit in which he is accused of orchestrating indiscriminate attacks on civilians and torturing and killing political opponents. That’s according to the Libyan American Alliance, which supports one of three lawsuits against Khalifa Hifter. The deposition took place Sunday. Plaintiffs have for years sought to question the commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army about his role in fighting that has plagued Libya over the last decade. Hifter and his family own property in Virginia that could be used to satisfy any judgment against him. Hifter submitted an affidavit saying the lawsuits are being used against him by his political opponents. By Matthew Barakat. SENT: 470 words.

EDUCATION REPORT

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s teacher workforce is smaller, unhappier and less qualified than before the pandemic, Virginia’s nonpartisan legislative watchdog agency said in a report Monday that urged the state to boost funding to address the problem. By Sarah Rankin. UPCOMING.

SPORTS

BKC–NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL-VIRGINIA

North Carolina Central plays Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena. UPCOMING: 450 words, more on merit.

BKC–T25-UNC WILMINGTON-NORTH CAROLINA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina opens Hubert Davis’ second season as coach with a No. 1 ranking and a matchup with UNC Wilmington on Monday night. The Tar Heels return four starters from last year’s surprise run to the NCAA title game. By Bob Sutton. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 9 p.m.

BKC–T25-JACKSONVILLE-DUKE

DURHAM, N.C. — Seventh-ranked Duke opens a new era with Jon Scheyer as coach when the Blue Devils host Jacksonville on Monday night. Scheyer is replacing retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 650 words and photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

BKC–UNC ASHEVILLE-UCF

UNC Asheville plays UCF at Addition Financial Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–WESTERN CAROLINA-GEORGIA

Western Carolina plays Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKN–WIZARDS-HORNETS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the Wizards. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET

BKW–T25-QUINNIPIAC-NC STATE — RALEIGH, N.C. — Tenth-ranked North Carolina State opens the season on Monday by hosting Quinnipiac. The Wolfpack’s last three seasons have included Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championships. By Mitchell Northam. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 5 p.m.

CAR–NASCAR-IN THE PITS

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano began his career at Joe Gibbs Racing when he was 15 and the entire driver development program. His career success didn’t come until after Logano moved to Team Penske, and on Sunday he won his second NASCAR Cup title. But it was bittersweet as the former Gibbs driver learned right before the start of the race that Coy Gibbs, the 49-year-old vice chairman of the team, died in his sleep hours after watching son Ty Gibbs win the Xfinity Series championship. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 900 words. By 4 pm.

CAR–NASCAR-PHOENIX-BELL

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Christopher Bell lost a chance at his first NASCAR Cup Series championship due to a pit road mishap. News of Coy Gibbs’ death just before the race put it into perspective. By John Marshall. UPCOMING: 6– words, photos by 10 p.m.

FBN–PANTHERS ANALYSIS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have activated Sam Darnold from injured reserve. Now they must decide whether to start him on a short week against the Atlanta Falcons with the team on another free fall at 2-7 . By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos by 6:30 p.m. ET

FBN–RAVENS-SAINTS

NEW ORLEANS — Star quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens look to strengthen their hold on first place in the AFC North when they visit the Saints on Monday night. New Orleans has a chance to pull into a tie atop the NFC South with a victory. By Brett Martel. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Kickoff 8:15 p.m. EST.

LOCALIZATION:

EPA-AIR MONITORING-LOCALIZE IT — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states, with a focus on minority communities and other areas overburdened by pollution. It’s part of a commitment by the Biden administration to focus on environmental justice in communities adversely affected by decades of industrial pollution. We show you where to find details on the projects and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

RSV-LOCALIZE IT – Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in RSV cases. RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — is a common bug. For most people, it causes mild cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever. But infants and older people can get serious airway and lung infections. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic closed schools, day cares and businesses. Doctors saw an alarming increase in the summer of 2021 and again this fall. We provide information for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

STUDENT TEST SCORES — Results of a test known as “the nation’s report card” released earlier this week showed historic declines in U.S. student performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what does this look like at the level of individual school systems? The AP has received exclusive data from researchers at Harvard and Stanford that shows the extent of learning loss across the country. This is the largest and most detailed dataset yet available on what student achievement looks like on the other side of the pandemic. The data allows for exploration of performance in thousands of school districts and apples-to-apples comparisons across school systems within states and across state borders. We offer guidance on how to make use of it. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2022 — An election year that unfolded against the backdrop of economic turmoil, the elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning in which leaders of both parties will issue urgent appeals to their supporters. SENT: 890 words, photos, video. Developing.

ELECTION 2022-AMERICA VOTES — American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. They also sense something more fundamental at stake at a time of rising mistrust of institutions and each other: the future of democracy. The AP talks to voters. SENT.

LOTTERY JACKPOT-Q&A — Monday night’s estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize. SENT.

SUPREME COURT-JACKSON-FIRST OPINION — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has issued her first Supreme Court opinion, a short dissent Monday in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial. SENT.

