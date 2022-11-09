Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2022-LEGISLATURE

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats appeared successful — but just barely — in preserving Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power to block Republican bills on abortion and other divisive issues by tamping down GOP seat gains at the General Assembly. Results from Tuesday’s elections show that Republicans were headed toward gaining a veto-proof majority in the Senate by winning 30 of the chamber’s 50 seats. But it appears the GOP fell short in getting the three additional House seats they needed to win a similar majority there, too, according to political leaders. By Gary Robertson. SENT: 700 words. UPCOMING: 750 words by 4:30 p.m.

TROPICAL WEATHER

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole is forcing people from their homes in the Bahamas and it threatens to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday. It has made landfall in the Bahamas and also has shut down airports in Florida — as well as prompting an evacuation order that includes former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Crews have evacuated dozens of people from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas before the approaching storm, which has already sent seawater washing across roads on Hutchinson Island in Martin County, Florida. Nicole is the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019. By Freida Frisaro and Danico Coto. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

YOUNGKIN-PELOSI

WASHINGTON —Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has written to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to apologize for widely criticized remarks he made after the October attack on her husband. Youngkin’s office confirmed the exchange on Wednesday. The Republican governor said in a statement that he intended to condemn the violence against Paul Pelosi and acknowledged that his remarks fell short. Hours after the news of the attack, Youngkin made a campaign stop and said violence anywhere was unacceptable. But he went on to quip that Republicans were going to send Nancy Pelosi back to California to be with her husband. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized in the attack. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 260 words, photos.

GEORGIA ELECTION INVESTIGATION

FAIRFAX, Va. — A judge has ordered former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and Republican allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Gingrich lives in Virginia and has argued he shouldn’t have to testify. But a judge in Virginia on Wednesday ordered Gingrich to appear before the Georgia panel. Gingrich’s lawyer says he expects to appeal the judge’s ruling. If the appeal fails, Gingrich will be required to testify to the special grand jury on Nov. 29. Fulton County’s Democratic district attorney opened the investigation last year. By Matthew Barakat. SENT: 590 words, photo.

RAILROAD CONTRACT TALKS

OMAHA, Neb. — The possibility of an economically devastating railroad strike has been pushed back into early December to allow time for engineers and conductors to vote on their agreements with the freight railroads and give more opportunity for the industry to renegotiate with two unions that rejected their deals last month. Previously, a Nov. 19 strike deadline hung over the talks, but the union that represents track maintenance workers agreed Wednesday to delay any action until next month. But all 12 rail unions must approve their deals to avoid a strike and so far only seven have ratified the agreements that provide 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Rail workers remain concerned about the lack of paid sick time and the demanding schedules in the industry. By Josh Funk. SENT: 540 words, photo.

SCI-SPACE STATION CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A Northrop Grumman capsule has delivered several tons of supplies to the International Space Station despite a jammed solar panel. The shipment arrived Wednesday, two days after launching from Virginia. Only one of the cargo ship’s two round solar panels opened following liftoff. Flight controllers tried in vain to open the stuck panel, but were able to draw enough power with just one. Northrop Grumman is one of two companies that deliver supplies for NASA. The other is SpaceX, which will launch a shipment later this month. By Marcia Dunn. SENT: 200 words, photo.

MEXICO TOURIST DEATHS

MEXICO CITY — Police in Mexico City say they believe three U.S. citizens found dead at a rented apartment were victims of gas inhalation. The city police department said Tuesday the three were found unresponsive on Oct. 30. Post-mortem examinations suggested they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The gas is often produced by improperly vented or leaky gas water heaters and stoves. Police did not give their hometowns, but local media reported one was from New Orleans and two were from Virginia, and were visiting Mexico for the Nov. 1-2 Day of the Dead holiday. Tourists dying of gas inhalation has been a persistent problem in Mexico. SENT: 310 words.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

ELECTION 2022-STATE LEGISLATURES

Bucking historic midterm election trends, Democrats appeared to wrest control of state legislative chambers away from Republicans in Michigan and Minnesota in Tuesday’s elections while also gaining full control of the state capitols in Maryland and Massachusetts. Votes were still being counted in a few other states, such as Nevada, where Republicans had hoped to flip Democratic chambers their way. By DLIEB. UPCOMING : 800 words , By 4:30 p.m. EST.

ELECTION 2022-MARIJUANA

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters have approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri and rejected it in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. The elections are seen as a test of legalization’s support in even the most conservative parts of the country. The state voting follows moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Heading into the election, recreational marijuana was legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalization softening. By Andrew DeMillo. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

____

SPORTS

BKC–CAIRN-NORFOLK STATE

Cairn plays Norfolk State at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKN–TRAIL BLAZERS-HORNETS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets are still without LaMelo Ball as they look to snap a five-game losing streak when they host the Trail Blazers. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET

FBN–FALCONS-PANTHERS PREVIEW

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are sticking with P.J. Walker at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons despite a 0.0 quarterback rating last week in a blowout loss to Cincinnati. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos by 2 p.m. ET

HKN–HURRICANES-PANTHERS

The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Florida Panthers. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

____

____

____

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2022 — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election. They defeated Republicans in a series of competitive races, defying expectations that high inflation and President Biden’s low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats. Developing.

ELECTION 2022-SLAVERY ON BALLOT — Voters in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while voters in Louisiana rejected the change. SENT.

ELECTION 2022-SENATE-PENNSYLVANIA — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber. SENT.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Crews evacuated dozens of people from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole approached Wednesday and residents of Florida braced for the storm, which could strengthen to a rare November hurricane. Developing.

META-LAYOFFS — Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees. SENT: 540 words, photos.

_____________________

_____________________

