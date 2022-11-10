Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

NORTH CAROLINA

TROPICAL WEATHER

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has sent multiple homes collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Florida, but the brunt of the damage was along the East Coast well north of there, in the Daytona Beach area. Its damaging coastal surge was hitting beachfront properties in Daytona Beach Shores that lost their last protections during Hurricane Ian. Nicole is expected to dump lots of rain over a large area of the southeastern United States, with up to six inches falling over the Blue Ridge Mountains. By Terry Spencer and Freida Frisaro. SENT: 970 words, photos, video, audio.

VIRGINIA

JUUL LAYOFFS

WASHINGTON — Embattled vaping company Juul Labs is announcing layoffs as the company tries to navigate growing setbacks to its electronic cigarette business. The company also said Thursday it has obtained new financing from several investors that will allow the company to stay in business. For weeks, industry analysts have speculated that Juul could soon declare bankruptcy or sell itself to another company. Thursday’s news appears to have put those plans on hold. Juul was once the leading U.S. vaping company, but its prospects have dimmed amid a political backlash to underage use of its products. U.S. regulators are currently seeking to ban Juul’s e-cigarettes from the market. The company is appealing that decision. By Matthew Perrone. SENT: 490 words, photo.

IN BRIEF

— FATAL DOG ATTACK — Police in Richmond say an 88-year-old woman has died after she was mauled by a dog earlier this week.

SPORTS

BKC–IMMACULATA-DELAWARE STATE

Immaculata plays Delaware State at Memorial Hall Gym. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–LOYOLA (MD)-PENN STATE

Loyola (MD) plays Penn State at Bryce Jordan Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–TOWSON-UMASS

Towson plays UMass at William D. Mullins Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL-APPALACHIAN STATE

North Carolina Central plays Appalachian State at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–LEHIGH-VIRGINIA TECH

Lehigh plays Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–WESTERN CAROLINA-MARYLAND

Western Carolina plays Maryland at Xfinity Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–PENN STATE GREATER ALLEGHENY-MORGAN STATE

Penn State Greater Allegheny plays Morgan State at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–GARDNER-WEBB-STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Gardner-Webb plays Stephen F. Austin at William R. Johnson Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKN–HORNETS-HEAT

MIAMI — The struggling Miami Heat open a two-game home series against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. The teams play in Miami again on Saturday. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

BKN–MAVERICKS-WIZARDS

WASHINGTON — The Mavericks are just 1-3 on the road this season after a loss at Orlando. They’ll try to rectify that when they visit the Wizards. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

BKW–T25-ELON-NC STATE

RALEIGH, N.C. — No. 10 North Carolina State hosts Elon on Thursday night looking for a 2-0 start. By Mitchell Northam. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

FBC–ACC THIS WEEK

No. 15 North Carolina’s visit to Wake Forest highlights the Week 11 slate in Atlantic Coast Conference play. UNC leads the in-state series 71-36-2 and won the last meeting 58-55 a year ago. By John Kekis. UPCOMING: 450 words, photos.

FBC–T25-BOSTON COLLEGE-NC STATE-PREVIEW

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State is thriving on its home field. Now the 17th-ranked Wolfpack will host Boston College on Saturday with a chance to set a new program record for consecutive home wins. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 650 words and photos by 4 p.m.

FBC–T25-NORTH CAROLINA-WAKE FOREST-PREVIEW

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina has finally figured out how to win on the road. That has the 15th-ranked Tar Heels a win away from clinching a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game entering Saturday night’s trip to Wake Forest. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 675 words and photos by 4 p.m.

FBN–FALCONS-PANTHERS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlanta Falcons look to stay atop the NFC South when they travel to face the Carolina Panthers in a Thursday night game. The Falcons outlasted the Panthers 37-34 in overtime just 11 days ago. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos. Game starts at 8:15 p.m. EDT

FBN–RAVENS-BYE

Each season is a different type of challenge for Lamar Jackson. This year the star quarterback has Baltimore in first place despite a slew of injuries to the Ravens’ top running backs and pass catchers. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET.

HKN–OILERS-HURRICANES

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes return home to face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. By Bob Sutton. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

STORYSHARE

NEW FROM THE AP: GULF COAST STORYSHARE NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform at storyshare.ap.org where news organizations from a growing list of states share content. Our latest addition: AP StoryShare-Gulf Coast, which includes news from Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Also new: specialty channels where you can find stories on a growing number of topics, including education and Indigenous peoples, shared by news organizations around the country. Access is free for AP members. For account information, contact Larry Rosenthal at lrosenthal@ap.org, and Jennifer Lehman, at jlehman@ap.org

LOCALIZATION:

EPA-AIR MONITORING-LOCALIZE IT — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states, with a focus on minority communities and other areas overburdened by pollution. It’s part of a commitment by the Biden administration to focus on environmental justice in communities adversely affected by decades of industrial pollution. We show you where to find details on the projects and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

VIDEO:

Storm’s force collapses a building in Florida

Arizona vote counting continues

Facebook and Twitter: the fall of media giants?

Biden: Midterm elections a ‘good day for democracy’

AUDIO:

GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff

Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia

US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months

GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2022-DEMOCRACY — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks against the country’s foundational institutions and traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left its future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who vociferously supported the lie that Trump won the 2020 election lost races that would have put them in position to influence future elections and their outcome. Still, the conditions that created anxiety over democracy’s potential demise remain, and Americans view those conditions from very different perspectives. By Gary Fields, Nuha Dolby and Holly Ramer. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 3 p.m., photos.

ELECTION 2022-ARIZONA — Margins between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed considerably in key Arizona races. Election officials have been chipping away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general Wednesday, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. By Jonathan J. Cooper. SENT: 820 words, photos.

BIDEN-XI — President Joe Biden will meet Monday with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. The face-to-face meeting comes amid increasingly strained U.S.-China relations. By Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller. SENT: 910 words, photo.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Florida. It’s such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. Weather-weary central Florida is still getting strong winds and heavy rain, with a damaging coastal surge in places like Daytona Beach Shores. By Terry Spencer and Freida Frisaro. SENT: 890 words, photos, video, audio.

CONSUMER PRICES — Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September. The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since January. By Paul Wiseman. SENT: 810 words, photos, audio.

