Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories.

NORTH CAROLINA

MUSIC-ROBERTA FLACK

NEW YORK — A representative for Roberta Flack has announced that the legendary musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release Monday that the progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak” but will not “silence this icon.” The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival. The release says that the 85-year-old “Killing Me Softly With His Song” singer “plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits.” SENT: 450 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA-SHOOTING

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police have captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. Two other students were wounded. The violence erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman. Officials got word during a mid-morning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been taken into custody. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 580 words, photos, audio, video.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

TESLA-MUSK COMPENSATION LAWSUIT

WILMINGTON, Del. — Testimony is under way in a shareholder lawsuit challenging approval by Tesla’s board of directors of a compensation plan potentially worth more than $55 billion for CEO Elon Musk. Attorneys packed a Delaware courtroom Monday as the trial began in a lawsuit filed in 2018. The lawsuit alleges that the performance-based stock option grant was negotiated by a compensation committee and approved in 2018 by board members who had conflicts because of personal and professional ties to Musk. It also alleges that a shareholder vote approving the plan was based on an incomplete and misleading proxy statement. The first witness was Ira Ehrenpreis, a prominent venture capitalist and longtime friend of Musk who chaired Tesla’s compensation committee when the grant was formulated. By Randall Chase. SENT: 570 words, photo.

GOVERNOR ELECT-APPOINTMENTS

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov.-elect Wes Moore announces key posts in his administration. By Brian Witte.

ELECTION 2022-MARIJUANA-WHAT’S NEXT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a March legalization vote in Oklahoma. Ohio also could hold a vote next year. Supporters are hoping for legislative success in 2023 in Hawaii and Minnesota while also lining up more states for initiatives in 2024. Meanwhile, it could take several months before Missouri and Maryland residents legally can buy marijuana. By David A. Lieb. SENT: 980 words, photo.

REL–CATHOLIC BISHOPS

U.S. Catholic bishops plan to elect new leaders when they gather in Baltimore this week. The vote may signal whether the bishops want to be more closely aligned with Pope Francis’ agenda or maintain a more formal distance. Several of the 10 candidates to be the next president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are part of its powerful conservative wing, and have not fully embraced some of the pope’s priorities. The bishops also will be marking the 20th anniversary of major sexual abuse reforms. These policies were adopted amid the scandals of 2002 when the Boston Globe exposed widespread abuse and cover-up in the church. By Peter Smith, Holly Meyer and David Crary. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

____

SPORTS

BKC–T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

The Associated Press releases its men’s college basketball Top 25 poll on Monday, the first since the start of the season. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Poll release at noon.

BKC–RICHMOND-CHARLESTON

BKC–VIRGINIA WESLEYAN-OLD DOMINION

BKC–NAVY-COPPIN STATE

BKC–NORFOLK STATE-UCLA

LOS ANGELES — No. 8 UCLA (2-0) continues its season-opening homestand against Norfolk State (2-1). The Spartans are facing their second Top 10 program in four days after losing to Baylor on Friday. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 10 p.m. ET

BKC–MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE-CHARLOTTE

BKC–DELAWARE STATE-VILLANOVA

BKC–NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL-LIBERTY

BKW–T25-WOMEN’S BKB POLL

The AP releases its first regular-season women’s college basketball poll, with South Carolina expected to remain atop the rankings after winning its first few games. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. The poll will be released at 1 p.m. EST.

FBN–PANTHERS-MAYFIELD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Walker was injured in Thursday night’s 25-15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons but coach Steve Wilks said Walker toughed it out and continued to play. Walker will not be available on Sunday and Sam Darnold will be the backup. By Steve Reed. SENT. 600 words, photos.

HKN–HURRICANES-BLACKHAWKS

CHICAGO — Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks host the Carolina Hurricanes. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By Matt Carlson.

____

____

____

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA-SHOOTING— The suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the football team was taken into custody Monday, more than 13 hours after he allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus as they returned from a school field trip, authorities said. Developing.

GOOGLE-LOCATION TRACKING-STATE SETTLEMENT — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history.The investigation by the states, which officials said was spurred by a 2018 Associated Press story, found that Google continued to track people’s location data even after they opted out of such tracking. Developing.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Damages are estimated at more than $481 million in a central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week. Developing.

BIDEN-ABORTION — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party’s stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. SENT.

SUPREME COURT-KELLI WARD — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party. Developing.

____

_____________________

_____________________

