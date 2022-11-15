Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

VIRGINIA

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA SHOOTING

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A University of Virginia spokesperson has confirmed that a student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus. Spokesperson Brian Coy says the suspect in the shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., joined about two dozen other students who traveled about 120 miles from UVA’s campus in Charlottesville to Washington for the field trip Sunday. Police say Jones, a former member of the school’s football team, shot and killed three current team members and wounded two other students. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 730 words, photos, video, audio.

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA SHOOTING-LOCKDOWN

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Students hid inside laboratory closets and dorm rooms across the University of Virginia after getting warnings of an active shooter. Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But those students are now struggling to deal with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday. Police spent 12 hours searching for the suspect before taking a 22-year-old student into custody Monday morning. Students across the campus barricaded doors and slept in libraries during the search. By Sarah Rankin and John Seewer. SENT: 860 words, photo, video.

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA SHOOTING-VICTIMS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting are being remembered by head football coach Tony Elliott as “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.” Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student. The young men were athletes who’d been journeying through varying periods of transition in their college football careers. Davis was bouncing back from a season-ending injury. Perry had changed positions on the team. And Chandler had recently transferred in from the University of Wisconsin. By Hank Kurz Jr. and Ben Finley. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Republican Governors Association meets in Orlando, a week after a mixed midterm election. Republicans won a big prize by defeating the incumbent Democratic governor in Nevada, a perennial presidential battleground, but lost their grip on governors offices in Massachusetts and Maryland after running hard-right candidates in left-leaning states. By Mike Schneider. AP Photos. Developing on merits.

REL–CATHOLIC BISHOPS

U.S. Catholic bishops convene for a national conference, with an agenda highlighted by an election for a new president and vice president. The outcome will signal how the bishops will approach relations with Pope Francis, which have been tense at times around abortion-related issues and other topics. By Peter Smith, Holly Meyer and David Crary.

____

SPORTS

BKC–T25-TOP 25 THIS WEEK

New Duke coach Jon Scheyer will get an early look at how his team performs against a top opponent. The seventh-ranked Blue Devils face sixth-ranked and reigning national champion Kansas on Tuesday night in Indianapolis for the Champions Classic. That’s one of seven matchups this week with both teams ranked in the first regular-season AP Top 25 poll. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 650 words and photos by 6 a.m.

BKC–T25-GARDNER-WEBB-NORTH CAROLINA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 1 North Carolina looks for a 3-0 start when it hosts Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night. By Bob Sutton. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 8 p.m.

BKC–DUKE-KANSAS

Duke plays Kansas at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–UNC WILMINGTON-OKLAHOMA

UNC Wilmington plays Oklahoma at Lloyd Noble Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL-NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Florida International plays North Carolina State at PNC Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–LEES-MCRAE-HIGH POINT

Lees-McRae plays High Point at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–BINGHAMTON-MARYLAND

Binghamton plays Maryland at Xfinity Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–MORGAN STATE-AKRON

Morgan State plays Akron at James A. Rhodes Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–MORRIS COLLEGE-THE CITADEL

Morris College plays The Citadel at McAlister Field House. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–UTAH VALLEY-WAKE FOREST

Utah Valley plays Wake Forest at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

HKN–CAPITALS-PANTHERS

The Washington Capitals visit the Florida Panthers. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

____

LOCALIZATION:

ELECTION 2022-WOMEN-LOCALIZE IT — Support for abortion rights drove women to the polls in midterm elections, helping Democrats to deny Republicans the sweeping victory they had expected nationwide. The AP provides tips for localizing VoteCast data on the role abortion played in the elections — including a link to select state-by-state VoteCast results — plus groups to call and questions to ask voters. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO:

NASA moon rocket set for launch

Collapse of FTX exchange

Walmart to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits

____

AUDIO:

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House

40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’

____

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2022 — Republicans were on the cusp of retaking control of the House, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority, narrowing the path for Democrats to keep the chamber and raising the prospect of a divided government in Washington. Developing.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Trump is looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party may be waning. Developing from 9 p.m. EST event.

GRAMMY NOMINATIONS — Music stars including Olivia Rodrigo and John Legend join the Recording Academy to announce the Grammy nominations from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Developing from noon EST announcement.

CHRISTMAS PARADE-SUV — Dozens of people who were hurt or saw their loved ones killed or injured when a man drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee plan to address him for the first time Tuesday during what promises to be a raw, tearful two-day sentencing hearing. Developing.

____

