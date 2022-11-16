Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2022-RENT CONTROL

SAN FRANCISCO — Ballot measures to build more affordable housing and protect tenants from soaring rent increases were plentiful and fared well in last week’s midterm elections. The activity reflected growing angst over record high rents exacerbated by inflation and a dearth of homes. Voters in three U.S. cities approved capping rent increases at below inflation with a measure in a fourth city leading in the vote count. Tenant advocates say rent caps are critical to keeping low-income renters out of homelessness. But critics of rent stabilization were dismayed. They said restricting rents will spur disinvestment in rental stock and discourage the construction of affordable housing. But both sides agree that the country must build more affordable housing. By Janie Har. SENT: 940 words, photo.

VIRGINIA

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA SHOOTING

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A prosecutor says a witness told police the University of Virginia student suspected of opening fire on fellow students as they returned by bus from a field trip targeted specific victims. The prosecutor gave a brief accounting of what police say happened Sunday night during the suspect’s first court appearance Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was ordered held without bond. His attorney did not address the substance of the charges against him. The school also announced Wednesday it was canceling its final home game of the season scheduled for the weekend against Coastal Carolina. The violence Sunday night left three football players dead and one player and another student wounded.By Denise Lavoie. SENT: 810 words, photo, video, audio.

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA SHOOTING-MENTAL HEALTH

After tragedy struck at the Indiana State football team earlier this year — a car accident that killed two freshman players — coaches and administrators quickly turned their attention to taking care of the teammates left behind. There has been increased focus on mental health care on campus in recent years, and athletic departments often have their own resources to layer on top of what a university provides. Those resources are tested when a young person dies unexpectedly. Amid growing calls by athletes to beef up the mental health support available to them, in many cases the person expected to comfort the team and begin the healing is the head coach. By College Sports Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING : 700 words.

FBC–T25-COASTAL CAROLINA-VIRGINIA CCD

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. —Virginia has canceled a home football game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday following a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another wounded. The season finale next against Virginia Tech could also be called off. By Hank Kurz. Jr. SENT: 500 words , photo.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

TESLA-MUSK-COMPENSATION LAWSUIT

WILMINGTON, Del. — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is defending himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion. Musk appeared in a Delaware courtroom Wednesday. He denied that he dictated terms of the 2018 compensation package or attended any board or committee meetings at which the plan was discussed. Musk said instead that he was entirely focused on the execution of the company. An attorney for the shareholder plaintiff spent much of his early cross-examination trying to draw Musk into admitting that he controls Tesla to such an extent that he can sway the board to do his bidding. By Randall Chase. SENT: 810 words, photos.

OVERDOSE DEATHS

NEW YORK — New government data suggests U.S. overdose deaths have stopped rising, but many experts are urging caution. They note that past plateaus didn’t last. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released provisional data on what happened through the first six months of this year. The news appears to be hopeful. Provisional data indicates U.S. overdose deaths fell three months in a row. But the decline is uneven. Only eight states reported fewer overdose deaths, while all the others showed continued increases. And only four states — Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia — reported sizable overdose death decreases of 100 or more. By Mike Stobbe. SENT: 750 words, photo.

FILM-ELEGANCE BRATTON

NEW YORK — Elegance Bratton was 16 years old when his mother kicked him out of the house for being gay. After 10 years living homeless in New York, Bratton joined the Marines, hoping to win back his mother’s affection. There, he was repeatedly abused but also found a sense of purpose and a soldierly camaraderie that transcends social divisions. In his first feature film, Bratton has turned his story into the acclaimed drama “The Inspection,” starring Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union. After playing some of the top film festivals, “The Inspection” will be released in select theaters Friday by A24 and expand further in coming weeks. By Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— SPORTS BETTING-MARYLAND — A Maryland commission has approved the state’s first 10 online sports betting licenses.

— MARYLAND APARTMENT FIRE — A fire official in Maryland says 10 people were injured in an explosion and fire at an apartment building.

SPORTS

BKC–T25-MICHIGAN-PITTSBURGH

NEW YORK — Hunter Dickinson and No. 20 Michigan try to start 3-0 when they take on Pittsburgh (1-1) in the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. By Larry Fleisher. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 6 p.m.

BKN–CAVALIERS-BUCKS

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Milwaukee Bucks. UPCOMING: 600 words.

BKC–MID-ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN-NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

Mid-Atlantic Christian plays North Carolina Central at McDougald-McLendon Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–DELAWARE STATE-COLUMBIA

Delaware State plays Columbia at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKN–PACERS-HORNETS

CHARLOTTE, N.C – The Hornets, fresh off snapping an 8-game losing streak, host the Pacers (6-6). By Steve Reed. UPCOMING, 600 words, photos . Game starts at 7 p.. EDT

BKC–HAMPTON-EAST CAROLINA

Hampton plays East Carolina at Minges Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

CAR–NASCAR-SHR-PREECE PROMOTED

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Stewart won the battle with partner Gene Haas over who would drive the No. 41 Ford next season. Haas said he wanted Cole Custer to return for a fourth season, but Stewart wanted to promote reserve driver Ryan Preece. SHR said Wednesday the ride will go to Preece and Custer will return to the Xfinity Series in a new second full-time SHR entry. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 781 words. Sent.

FBC–T25-COASTAL CAROLINA’S WEEK

CONWAY, S.C. — No. 23 Coastal Carolina was eager to show off its return to the polls against an ACC opponent this week. But the Chants will have to wait after this weekend’s against Virginia was canceled after a shooting left three Cavaliers players dead. By Pete Iacobelli. UPCOMING, 600 words by 3 p.m.

FBN–PANTHERS-MAYFIELD RETURNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Baker Mayfield is back as the Panthers starting QB after going 1-4 as a starter in his first five games before an ankle injury. What does he hope will go differently in his second stint as starter? By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 500 words, photos by 5 p.m. EDT

U.S. STORIES

THANKSGIVING-INFLATION – Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. Higher production costs are only part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors. SENT: 870 words, photos.

TRUMP-FBI – Donald Trump has officially declared himself a candidate for president, but that won’t shield him from the same criminal investigations that have confronted him as an ordinary citizen. Upcoming by 2 p.m.

CONGRESS-MARRIAGE RIGHTS – Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It’s a vote that’s “as personal as it gets,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. Developing. Timing of vote uncertain.

GEORGIA ELECTION-AUDIT – Georgia election officials plan to roll dice to generate a random number to help an automated system determine which batches of ballots counties should count by hand as part of an audit required by state law. Developing.

