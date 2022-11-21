Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

NORTH CAROLINA

WHITE HOUSE-HOLIDAYS

The White House launches itself into the holiday season with a trifecta of Monday events: the annual pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkey, the arrival of the Christmas tree that will stand floor-to-ceiling in the Blue Room and a trip to North Carolina by President Joe Biden and the first lady for Friendsgiving dinner with service members and military families. By Darlene Superville. UPCOMING : 500 words, updates from evening trip to North Carolina.

____

VIRGINIA

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA-SHOOTING

RICHMOND, Va. — A University of Virginia football player who was seriously wounded in a shooting that killed three of his teammates has been released from the hospital. The mother of running back Mike Hollins tweeted the news early Monday. She asked for continued prayers “as he recovers and settles into his new life.” She also asked for prayers for the families of the three players who were killed in the Nov. 13 shooting. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot on a bus as they returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington. Authorities have charged Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former member of the football team, with second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting. SENT: 270 words, photo.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-SCHOOLS

The U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal from a Virginia school board that says it shouldn’t be held liable for an alleged sex assault of a female student by a male classmate on a band trip. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING : 450 words.

RAILROAD CONTRACT TALKS

OMAHA, Neb. — Railroad engineers accepted their deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises but conductors rejected the contract. The votes threaten the health of the economy just before the holidays and cast more doubt on whether the industry will be able to resolve the labor dispute before next month’s deadline without Congress’ help. Monday’s votes by the two biggest railroad unions follows the decision by three other unions to reject their deals with the railroads that the Biden administration helped broker before the original strike deadline in September. Seven other smaller unions have approved the five-year deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But all 12 must approve the contracts to prevent a strike.By Business Writer Josh Funk. UPCOMING: 800 words, photo.

RAIL STRIKE IMPACT

American consumers and businesses in nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt next month because the railroads couldn’t agree on contracts with their unions. If a strike were to go on more than a few days, water treatment plants might start to run short of the chemicals they need, gas supplies would be tight, grocers might be scrambling to restock certain items and chemical plants and some manufacturers might have to shut down either because they ran out of raw materials or because they have a backlog of things they can’t ship. By Business Writer Josh Funk.

____

SPORTS

BKC—T25–BELLARMINE-DUKE

DURHAM,N.C. — Duke, ranked No. 7 in last week’s AP Top 25, hosts Bellarmine on Monday night. By Bob Sutton. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 8:30 p.m. UPCOMING : 600 words , By 8:30 p.m. EST.

BKC–EAST CAROLINA-INDIANA STATE

East Carolina plays Indiana State at Hertz Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–MOUNT OLIVE-UNC WILMINGTON

Mount Olive plays UNC Wilmington at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–SYRACUSE-RICHMOND

Syracuse plays Richmond at Barclays Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–CENTRAL MICHIGAN-HIGH POINT

Central Michigan plays High Point at JSerra Pavilion. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–LOYOLA (MD)-CLEMSON

Loyola (MD) plays Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKN–HAWKS-CAVALIERS — CLEVELAND

Following a blowout win over Miami, the Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks, who eliminated Cleveland in last season’s play-in tournament. By Brian Dulik. Game time 7 p.m. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

BKW–T25-WOMEN’S BKB POLL

South Carolina should remain No. 1 in the AP women’s basketball poll after edging second-ranked Stanford. The Cardinal were one of five teams in the top 10 to lose last week which will scramble the rest of the poll. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. Poll released at 1 p.m. ET

FBN–PANTHERS ANALYSIS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is in a familiar situation having to decide who’ll start at quarterback. Baker Mayfield was ineffective in Carolina’s 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. All signs point to the Panthers turning to Sam Darnold next Sunday against the Denver Broncos. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos by 5 p.m. EDT

FBN–RAVENS-ANALYSIS

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After four straight wins, the Ravens are increasingly developing a defense-first identity — much like some of the franchise’s other great teams. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET.

HKN–HURRICANES-JETS

The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Winnipeg Jets. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

____

LOCALIZATION:

NATIVE CHILD WELFARE-LOCALIZE IT — The U.S. Supreme Court is considering challenges to a law enacted in 1978 to respond to the alarming rate at which Native American and Alaska Native children were being removed from their homes by public and private agencies. The U.S. Supreme Court now has taken up challenges to the law three times — in 1989, 2013 and 2022. The current case is the most significant because it raises questions of equal protection under the Constitution. We offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

DISASTERS BY COUNTY-LOCALIZE IT — Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published Wednesday. Researchers had access to data from contractors who work closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, allowing them to analyze disasters and payouts down to the county level. The report includes some 250 maps. They also looked at who is most vulnerable and compared how long people in different places are left without power after extreme weather. We show you where to find the data and provide reporting tips. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

COP27-CITY TREES-LOCALIZE IT — Cities worldwide have promised to plant more carbon-absorbing trees to help fight climate change. Research has shown the shade from mature trees also helps reduce unhealthful “heat islands,” especially in poor neighborhoods. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act infused $1.5 billion into the Forest Service’s urban tree program — money for cities to do more planting and maintenance. But life in a city can be especially hard for a tree, and those challenges are escalating with global warming. We offer ideas and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO

Witness describes the scene of nightclub shooting

Community gathers in honor of nightclub victims

First view of moon from NASAs Orion spacecraft

____

AUDIO

Patrons in gay club shooting hit gunman with his own weapon

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Taylor Swift wins artist of the year at AMAs

____

U.S. STORIES

COLORADO SPRINGS-SHOOTING – As bullets tore through a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and wounding many more, one patron who had been partying moments before rushed into action, grabbing a handgun from the suspect, hitting him with it and pinning him down until police arrived just minutes later. Developing. Police news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

NASA-MOON ROCKET – NASA’s Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the far side and buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit with test dummies sitting in for astronauts. It’s the first time a capsule has visited the moon since NASA’s Apollo program 50 years ago. Developing. NASA news conference scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

RECLAIMING BISON — From South Dakota and Oklahoma to Alaska and Alberta, Indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America more than a century after European settlers drove the species to near extinction. Tribes now have a collective 20,000 bison and that’s been growing steadily along with a desire among many Native Americans to reclaim stewardship of an animal their predecessors lived alongside and depended upon for millennia. SENT: 1,670 words, photos, 980-word abridged version.

DISNEY-IGER RETURN — The Walt Disney Company has tapped its former CEO Bob Iger to return to head the company for two years, firing his successor Bob Chapek in a move that stunned the entertainment industry. Hollywood’s creative community had grumbled about Chapek’s cost-cutting measures and sometimes blunt approach to talent, while theme park regulars had been unhappy with price hikes. SENT: 530 words, photos.

____

_____________________

_____________________

