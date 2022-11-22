Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

NORTH CAROLINA

IN BRIEF:

— NORTH CAROLINA HELICOPTER CRASH — Authorities say that two people have died in a helicopter crash near a North Carolina interstate highway.

VIRGINIA

FOUR SLAIN-VIRGINIA

CHESTER, Va. — Parents, teachers, classmates and community members lit candles, prayed and shared memories during a candlelight vigil for a mother and three children who were fatally shot at their home in Virginia last week. Authorities said JoAnna Cottle called police just before 5 a.m. Friday to report an intruder in her home south of Richmond. When police arrived, they found the bodies of Cottle and her children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, and 4-year-old twins, Kinsey and Jayson Cottle. Police said the investigation led to Cottle’s former boyfriend, Jonah Adams, the father of Kinsey and Jayson Cottle. He was arrested near his home in Waldorf, Maryland, nine hours after the killings. A motive is unclear. SENT: 260 words.

MIGRATION-ASYLUM BAN

WASHINGTON — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is trying to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states moved to intervene in legal proceedings surrounding the public health rule referred to as Title 42. The rule uses emergency authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s set to end on December 21, potentially upending border enforcement. The states argue they’ll suffer “irreparable harm” if Title 42 ends. Immigrant rights’ groups have argued that the use of Title 42 unjustly harms people fleeing persecution. By Rebecca Santana. SENT : 700 words, photo.

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS

WASHINGTON — Jurors have started deliberating in the Capitol riot case accusing Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates of a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Deliberations began Tuesday. Prosecutors are asking the Washington, D.C., jury to convict the defendants of seditious conspiracy. The rarely used charge carries up to 20 years in prison and can be difficult to prove. Prosecutors spent weeks showing jurors messages, recordings and surveillance video they say show the Texas resident Rhodes and his band of antigovernment extremists were prepared to take up arms to overturn Biden’s victory. The defendants sought to downplay their actions. By Michael Kunzelman, Lindsay Whitehurst and Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 900 words, photos.

RAIL STRIKE IMPACT-EXPLAINER

OMAHA, Neb. — American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt next month. One of the biggest rail unions rejected its deal Monday over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. The U.S. hasn’t seen an extended rail strike in a century. Many businesses only have a few days’ worth of raw materials and space for finished goods. If a strike goes past a few days, makers of food, fuel, cars and chemicals would all feel the squeeze, as would their customers. That’s not to mention the commuters who would be left stranded because many passenger railroads use tracks owned by the freight railroads. By Business Writer Josh Funk SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRGINIA COLLEGE-OFFICERS KILLED — A man charged in the slayings of two campus officers at a private Virginia college has been indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder and other counts.

SPORTS

BKC–T25-TOP 25 THIS WEEK

Ranked teams will face some stiff tests in holiday tournaments this week, including five AP Top 25 programs in the Maui Invitational. By Basketball writer John Marshall. SENT: 700 words .

BKC–ST. ANDREWS-NORTH CAROLINA A&T

St. Andrews plays North Carolina A&T at Corbett Sports Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–CARVER-NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

Carver plays North Carolina Central at McDougald-McLendon Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–UMBC-UNC GREENSBORO

UMBC plays UNC Greensboro at Greensboro Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–ST. MARY’S COLLEGE OF MARYLAND-NORFOLK STATE

St. Mary’s College of Maryland plays Norfolk State at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–COPPIN STATE-TOWSON

Coppin State plays Towson at SECU Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–ELON-JACKSONVILLE STATE

Elon plays Jacksonville State at Pete Mathews Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–MARIST-MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE

Marist plays Maryland-Eastern Shore at Hytche Athletic Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–EARLY TOURNAMENTS-INTEGRATING TRANSFERS

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — It’s one thing to lure talented transfers from the portal. It’s another to get them fully integrated and ready to contribute. That makes early season tournaments like the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Maui Invitational and the Phil Knight tournaments in Oregon this week vital for coaches to find that blend. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 800 words and photos by 6 p.m.

LOCALIZATION:

NATIVE CHILD WELFARE-LOCALIZE IT — The U.S. Supreme Court is considering challenges to a law enacted in 1978 to respond to the alarming rate at which Native American and Alaska Native children were being removed from their homes by public and private agencies. The U.S. Supreme Court now has taken up challenges to the law three times — in 1989, 2013 and 2022. The current case is the most significant because it raises questions of equal protection under the Constitution. We offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

DISASTERS BY COUNTY-LOCALIZE IT — Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published Wednesday. Researchers had access to data from contractors who work closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, allowing them to analyze disasters and payouts down to the county level. The report includes some 250 maps. They also looked at who is most vulnerable and compared how long people in different places are left without power after extreme weather. We show you where to find the data and provide reporting tips. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

COP27-CITY TREES-LOCALIZE IT — Cities worldwide have promised to plant more carbon-absorbing trees to help fight climate change. Research has shown the shade from mature trees also helps reduce unhealthful “heat islands,” especially in poor neighborhoods. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act infused $1.5 billion into the Forest Service’s urban tree program — money for cities to do more planting and maintenance. But life in a city can be especially hard for a tree, and those challenges are escalating with global warming. We offer ideas and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

VIDEO

Police identify 5 killed in Colorado club shooting

US vet recalls subduing Colorado shooter

NASA’s Orion spacecraft reaches moon

AUDIO

Travelers weigh travel cost for family visits

Rage and sadness as Colorado club shooting victims honored

US, allies clash with Russia, China over North Korea tests

U.S. STORIES

COLORADO SPRINGS SHOOTING-HEROES — When army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the Colorado Springs club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. Fierro is one of two people police are crediting with saving lives by subduing a 22-year-old man armed with multiple firearms. SENT: 670 words, photos, videos.

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS — Jurors have started deliberating in the Capitol riot case accusing Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates of a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Prosecutors are asking the Washington, D.C., jury to convict the defendants of seditious conspiracy. SENT: 900 words, photos. Developing from deliberations.

CONGRESS-SENATE-51ST VOTE — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years, but holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. Getting that 51st vote makes legislating much easier than in a 50-50 split with the vice president breaking ties. SENT: 830 words, photos.

RAIL STRIKE IMPACT-EXPLAINER — American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt next month because of a possible strike. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

STORYSHARE

