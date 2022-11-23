Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

VIRGINIA

WALMART MASS SHOOTING

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Authorities and witnesses say a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people. It was the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days. Police in Chesapeake say the gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when they found him. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also injured at least six people, including one critically. The store was busy just before the attack Tuesday night as shoppers stocked up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Employee Briana Tyler says the stocking team gathered in the break room when her manager turned around and opened fire on the staff. By Alex Brandon and Ben Finley. SENT: 1,220 words, photos, video, audio.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARIJUANA FARM KILLINGS-OKLAHOMA

Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma. By Heather Hollingsworth. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SPORTS

BKC–T25-NC STATE-KANSAS

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Third-ranked Kansas opens play in the Battle 4 Atlantis by facing North Carolina State on Wednesday. The game marks Bill Self’s return to the bench after a four-game suspension tied to an NCAA infractions case. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at noon.

BKC–APPALACHIAN STATE-EAST TENNESSEE STATE

Appalachian State plays East Tennessee State at Freedom Hall Civic Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–CHARLOTTE-DETROIT MERCY

Charlotte plays Detroit Mercy at Calihan Hall. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–COASTAL CAROLINA-MISSOURI

Coastal Carolina plays Missouri at Mizzou Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–JACKSONVILLE-CAMPBELL

Jacksonville plays Campbell at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–KANSAS-NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Kansas plays North Carolina State at Imperial Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–LYNCHBURG-QUEENS

Lynchburg plays Queens at Curry Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–MORGAN STATE-LOYOLA MARYMOUNT

Morgan State plays Loyola Marymount at Gersten Pavilion. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–SOUTH CAROLINA STATE-WAKE FOREST

South Carolina State plays Wake Forest at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKN–WIZARDS-HEAT

MIAMI — The injury-plagued Miami Heat will be shorthanded again Wednesday when they play host to the Washington Wizards. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

BKN–76ERS-HORNETS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The injury-plagued Hornets host the 76ers looking to gain some momentum after a slow start this season. By stringer Richard Walker. UPCOMING. 550 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. EDT

HKN–COYOTES-HURRICANES

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. By Bob Sutton. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. UPCOMING : 600 words , By 7:00 p.m. EST, photo.

U.S. STORIES

WALMART MASS SHOOTING – A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said. Six people died in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in a handful of days. The gunman, who apparently killed himself, was dead when police found him, police said. Developing.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP – From the moment he left the White House in defeat last year, Donald Trump has teased the prospect of a third presidential campaign. But in the week since he officially declared his candidacy, the former president has been uncharacteristically low key. SENT: 1,105 words, photos.

COLORADO SPRINGS-SHOOTING — The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub was scheduled to appear in court for the first time by video from jail. Developing. Court hearing at 1:30 p.m. ET.

PHANTOM TRAFFIC JAMS — As millions of people travel the interstates this Thanksgiving, many will encounter patches of traffic at a standstill for no apparent reason — no construction or accident. Researchers say the problem is you. SENT: 770 words, photos.

