Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories.

NORTH CAROLINA

MEXICO-US TOURIST DEATH

MEXICO-US TOURIST DEATH

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Mexican prosecutors say they've filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect on Thursday. But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited from the United States to face charges. The Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of people she was traveling with.

VIRGINIA

WALMART MASS SHOOTING

WALMART MASS SHOOTING

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone. Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, issued a news release Friday that says they conducted a forensic analysis of Walmart supervisor Andre Bing's phone. Police say he was the shooter and was found dead at the scene of the shooting late Tuesday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. In the note released by police, he said coworkers harassed him and mocked him. Police said in their release that he used a 9mm handgun legally purchased on Tuesday morning, hours before the shooting. The release said he had no criminal history.

WALMART MASS SHOOTING

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Authorities have announced that 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron was among the six killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire in the store with a handgun. Among the other victims is a 43-year-old custodian and father of two, Lorenzo Gamble. Kellie Pyle was a 52-year-old mother with wedding plans. Michelle Johnson described her late son Brian Pendleton as a happy-go-lucky guy who loved his family and friends. A longtime employee, 70-year-old Randy Blevins was remembered fondly as “Mr. Randy” by a former coworker, Shaundrayia Reese. Outside the Walmart, a makeshift memorial was laid for Tyneka Johnson in a grassy area. SENT: 890 words, photos.

BIDEN-ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN

WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden speaks about the “scourge” of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons. America has heard it many times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia, that Biden wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly. Such a move is still far off in a closely divided Congress. But Biden and the Democrats have become increasingly emboldened in pushing for stronger gun controls, and they’re doing so with no clear electoral consequences. The tough talk reflects steady progress that gun control advocates have made. By Colleen Long, Mary Clare Jalonick and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MED–VIRUS OUTBREAK-OMICRON PERSISTS

The omicron variant is driving U.S. COVID-19 case counts higher in many places just in time for the holiday season. The ever-morphing mutant began its assault on humanity a year ago. Experts soon expect a wave to wash over the U.S. Cases nationally now average around 39,300 a day, though that’s believed to be an undercount. Hospitalizations are at about 28,000 a day and deaths about 340 a day. Yet a fifth of the population hasn’t been vaccinated. Most eligible Americans haven’t gotten the latest boosters. And many have stopped wearing masks. Meanwhile, the mutating virus keeps finding ways to avoid defeat. By Laura Ungar. SENT: .1,080 words, photo.

SPORTS

BKC–BUTLER-NC STATE

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — North Carolina State meets Butler on Friday night in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. UPCOMING: 250 words. Game starts at 10 p.m.

BKC–TOWSON-FAIRFIELD

Towson plays Fairfield at Enmarket Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–SAN FRANCISCO-DAVIDSON

San Francisco plays Davidson at John M. Belk Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–COLGATE-DELAWARE

Colgate plays Delaware at Palestra. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit. UPCOMING , By 2:00 p.m. EST.

BKC–MISSOURI STATE-UNC WILMINGTON

Missouri State plays UNC Wilmington at Baha Mar Convention Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–MONTANA STATE-UNC GREENSBORO

Montana State plays UNC Greensboro at Place Bell Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–CHARLESTON SOUTHERN-VIRGINIA TECH

Charleston Southern plays Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE-VIRGINIA

Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–COPPIN STATE-MARYLAND

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A strong start has put the Terrapins in the Top 25 at No. 23. They host former Terps star Juan Dixon, who is now the coach at Coppin State. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 4 p.m. ET.

BKC–WILLIAM & MARY-PITTSBURGH

William & Mary plays Pittsburgh at Petersen Events Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKN–WIZARDS-HEAT

MIAMI — The Washington Wizards and the Miami Heat finish a two-game series on Friday night. Game begins at 8:10 p.m. By Santos Perez. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

BKN–TIMBERWOLVES-HORNETS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets, who are still without LaMelo Ball, look to build on a big win over the Philadelphia 76ers when they host the Timberwolves. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos. Game starts at 5 p.m. EDT

BKW–T25-UCONN-DUKE

PORTLAND, Ore. — No. 3 UConn faces Duke in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Friday. UPCOMING: Game at 3 p.m. 600 words.

HKN–HURRICANES-BRUINS

The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Boston Bruins. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

FBC–T25-NC STATE-NORTH CAROLINA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 18 North Carolina hosts rival North Carolina State on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams. By Bob Sutton. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 3:30 p.m.

STORYSHARE

NEW FROM THE AP: CLIMATE STORYSHARE NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform at storyshare.ap.org where news organizations from a growing list of states share content. We also have topical networks with reporting dedicated to education (K-12 and higher ed) and Indigenous peoples, shared by news organizations around the country. Our latest topical network: AP StoryShare-Climate, focused on climate change coverage from across the U.S. Access is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org and Larry Rosenthal at lrosenthal@ap.org

LOCALIZATION:

NATIVE CHILD WELFARE-LOCALIZE IT — The U.S. Supreme Court is considering challenges to a law enacted in 1978 to respond to the alarming rate at which Native American and Alaska Native children were being removed from their homes by public and private agencies. The U.S. Supreme Court now has taken up challenges to the law three times — in 1989, 2013 and 2022. The current case is the most significant because it raises questions of equal protection under the Constitution. We offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

DISASTERS BY COUNTY-LOCALIZE IT — Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published Wednesday. Researchers had access to data from contractors who work closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, allowing them to analyze disasters and payouts down to the county level. The report includes some 250 maps. They also looked at who is most vulnerable and compared how long people in different places are left without power after extreme weather. We show you where to find the data and provide reporting tips. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

VIDEO

Colorado shooting highlights town’s conflicted past

NY shoppers flock to Macy’s for Black Friday deals

W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital

AUDIO

Inflation hovers over shoppers heading into Black Friday

Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death

Musk granting ‘amnesty’ to suspended Twitter accounts

U.S. STORIES

COLORADO SPRINGS-SHOOTING-CONFLICTED TOWN — A mass shooting at a popular gay club in Colorado Springs has resurfaced questions about the city’s past and future among its residents. Though the suspect facing possible murder and hate crime charges is not from Colorado Springs, the targeting of LGBTQ people has reminded some of the 1990s, when the city was known as an epicenter of religion-infused, family-values conservatism unfriendly to the LGBTQ community. Colorado Springs has increasingly become a diverse and vibrant city, and, like anywhere a mass shooting occurs, the shocking act of violence in a space considered a refuge for LGBTQ people has sent residents reeling. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-DISASTER THAT WASN’T — Fears of aggressive poll watchers sowing chaos at polling stations or conservative groups trying to intimidate votes didn’t materialize on Election Day as many election officials and voting rights experts had feared. Voting proceeded smoothly across most of the U.S., with a few exceptions of scattered disruptions. There were no clear indications that new voting laws in some Republican-leaning states disenfranchised voters on a wide scale. Overall, Election Day went better than many expected. But groups focused on threats to American democracy say the biggest challenge is still ahead: the 2024 presidential race. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

WALMART MASS SHOOTING – Authorities have announced that 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron was among the six killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire in the store with a handgun. Among the other victims is a 43-year-old custodian and father of two, Lorenzo Gamble. Kellie Pyle was a 52-year-old mother with wedding plans. Michelle Johnson described her late son Brian Pendleton as a happy-go-lucky guy who loved his family and friends. A longtime employee, 70-year-old Randy Blevins was remembered fondly as "Mr. Randy" by a former coworker, Shaundrayia Reese. Outside the Walmart, a makeshift memorial was laid for Tyneka Johnson in a grassy area.

