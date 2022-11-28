Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–SENATE LEADERSHIP

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Senate Republicans and Democrats for the next two years met separately on Monday to choose their leaders for the upcoming General Assembly session. New and retruning GOP senators must name a new majority leader because Sen. Kathy Harrington of Gaston County didn’t seek reelection this fall. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4 p.m.

VIRGINIA

WALMART-MASS-SHOOTING

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The city of Chesapeake, Virginia, has scheduled a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a Walmart store. Monday evening’s remembrance comes six days after the rampage that claimed six lives in the city of about 250,000 people near the Virginia coast. Six others were wounded. The rampage marked the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. Police said the shooter at the Walmart was a supervisor. He left behind a note that claimed he was harassed and pushed to the brink by a perception his phone was hacked. He died at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. By Ben Finley. SENT: 300 words, photos. Will be updated.

CALIFORNIA-TRIPLE HOMICIDE

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California who died in a shootout with police is believed to have driven across the country to meet a teenage girl before killing three members of her family. Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards also likely set fire to the family’s home in Riverside, California, on the day of the shooting Friday before leaving with the teenager. The bodies in the home were identified as the girl’s grandparents and mother: Mark Winek, his wife, Sharie Winek, and their daughter Brooke Winek. Police say Edwards met the girl online and obtained her information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing.” Edwards was a Virginia State Trooper until his resignation last month. SENT:510 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS

WASHINGTON — Jurors who will decide whether to convict Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates of seditious conspiracy have resumed deliberations in the high-stakes trial stemming from the U.S. Capitol attack. Rhodes and his co-defendants are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Prosecutors say the plot came to a head on Jan. 6, 2021 when Rhodes’ followers stormed the Capitol alongside hundreds of other angry Trump supporters. The jury in Washington D.C.’s federal court deliberated last Tuesday before going home for the long Thanksgiving weekend. By Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 350 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARYLAND-SMALL PLANE CRASH

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Authorities say they rescued two people from a small plane that crashed into a Maryland electricity tower. Officials say the crash Sunday evening in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Montgomery Village temporarily knocked out power to about 120,000 customers and left the plane dangling 10 stories above the ground. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein says responders were able to safely remove the pilot and passenger early Monday after electricity crews made it safe to attempt a rescue. He says both suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals. Authorities say the plane departed from White Plains, New York, and that the pilot is from Washington and the passenger is from Marrero, Louisiana. SENT:360 words, photos, video, audio.

____

SPORTS

BKC–MINNESOTA-VIRGINIA TECH

Minnesota plays Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKN–TIMBERWOLVES-WIZARDS

WASHINGTON — It’s the second night of a back-to-back for both the Wizards and Timberwolves, who lost Sunday to the Celtics and Warriors. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

BKW–T25-WOMEN’S BKB POLL

The Associated Press will release it’s weekly women’s basketball poll with South Carolina, Stanford and UConn expected to remain as the top three teams. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. Poll will be released at 1 p.m. ET, photos.

FBN–PANTHERS ANALYSIS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks challenged his star players to step up last week, calling them out in a team meeting. They responded with a big win against Denver and head into the bye week 1 1/2 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos by 4 p.m. ET

FBN–RAVENS-ANALYSIS

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker too much distance at the end of their loss at Jacksonville. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 p.m. ET.

____

____

____

____

____

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2024-SENATE — Democrats kept control of the U.S. Senate this year, but they will soon confront a 2024 campaign that could prove more challenging. The party will defend 23 seats, including two held by independents who caucus with Democrats, compared to just 10 seats that Republicans hope to keep. SENT: 1,370 words, photos.

BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING — The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guaranteeing that he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Payton Gendron, 19, previously pleaded not guilty to separate federal hate crime charges that could result in a death sentence if he is convicted. The U.S. Justice Department has not said whether it will seek capital punishment. Developing.

WALMART MASS SHOOTING — The city of Chesapeake, Virginia, has scheduled a candlelight vigil for that will honor and remember the victims of last week’s mass shooting at a Walmart store. Developing from vigil scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

WORD OF THE YEAR-MERRIAM-WEBSTER — “Gaslighting” — behavior that’s mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful — is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year. Lookups for the word on merriam-webster.com increased 1,740% in 2022 over the year before. But something else happened. There wasn’t a single event that drove significant spikes in curiosity, as it usually goes with the chosen word of the year. SENT: 730 words, photo.

_____________________

_____________________

