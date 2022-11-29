Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2022-CERTIFICATION

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Board of Elections certifies results for the 2022 general election. By Hannah Schoenbaum. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2 p.m. EST.

____

VIRGINIA

WALMART-MASS SHOOTING

NORFOLK, Va. — A Walmart employee who survived the mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company. Employee Donya Prioleau claims in her lawsuit that Walmart continued to employ the shooter “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.” The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Chesapeake Circuit Court. Walmart, which is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Prioleau’s suit alleges that she has experienced post-traumatic stress disorder from witnessing the rampage in the store’s breakroom. Police said that store supervisor Andre Bing fatally shot six employees and wounded several others. Police said he died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. By Ben Finley. SENT: 360 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

POLICE FATALITIES-REPORT

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An independent unit in the Maryland attorney general’s office investigated 23 fatalities involving police in the state in its first year, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday in its first annual report on the unit, and so far none of the investigations has resulted in officers being charged. By Brian Witte.

IN BRIEF:

— DEPUTIES SHOOT MAN — Sheriff’s deputies in Maryland shot and killed a man after officials say the man stabbed his parents, killing his father.

____

SPORTS

BKC–T25-MARYLAND-LOUISVILLE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No. 22 Maryland seeks a 7-0 start when it visits winless Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The schools are meeting for the second consecutive season and first time since the Cardinals beat the Terps in the Baha Mar Hoops tournament in the Bahamas. By Gary B. Graves. UPCOMING. 600 words and photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. EST.

BKC–NORFOLK STATE-HOUSTON

HOUSTON — Houston, ranked No. 1 in The AP poll for the first time since 1983, looks to improve to 7-0 when the Cougars host Norfolk State. UPCOMING: 600 words. Photos.

BKC–VIRGINIA-MICHIGAN

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 3 Virginia plays Michigan at Crisler Center. By Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 9:30 p.m.

BKC–WAKE FOREST-WISCONSIN

Wake Forest plays Wisconsin at Kohl Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–WILLIAM & MARY-NORTH CAROLINA STATE

William & Mary plays North Carolina State at PNC Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–UNC ASHEVILLE-NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

UNC Asheville plays North Carolina Central at McDougald-McLendon Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–VIRGINIA-LYNCHBURG-MORGAN STATE

Virginia-Lynchburg plays Morgan State at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–FURMAN-APPALACHIAN STATE

Furman plays Appalachian State at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–CHARLOTTE-DAVIDSON

Charlotte plays Davidson at John M. Belk Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

HKN–HURRICANES-PENGUINS

The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

____

____

____

____

____

U.S. STORIES

RAILROAD CONTRACT TALKS — Biden asked Congress to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers would take up legislation this week to impose the deal that unions agreed to in September. By Business Writer Josh Funk. SENT: 1,010 words, photo.

HAWAII VOLCANO-EXPLAINER — Quiet for four decades, the world’s largest active volcano began erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island late Sunday. Officials are telling residents to be prepared in case Mauna Loa starts sending lava toward communities, but so far few people seem fazed by the eruption, which started at the caldera and moved to the northeast flank Monday. Here’s some things to know about Mauna Loa. By Audrey McAvoy. SENT: 1,020 words, photos, video.

SUPREME COURT-IMMIGRATION — The Supreme Court is taking up a dispute over a blocked Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. SENT: 400 words, photo. UPCOMING: 750 words developing from 10 a.m. ET arguments.

ENDANGERED BAT – The Biden administration declared the northern long-eared bat endangered on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to save a species driven to the brink of extinction by white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease. The bat is found in 37 eastern and north-central states, plus Washington, D.C., and much of Canada. SENT: 600 words, photos.

_____________________

