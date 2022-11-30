Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

DISABILITIES-LAWSUIT

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina state government is appealing a trial judge’s order that sets deadlines to provide more community services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who otherwise live at institutions, health officials said on Wednesday. But the state’s health secretary also unveiled a policy and funding counterproposal that he said would promote independence for people with such disabilities and choices for services. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 3 p.m.

NEW LAWS

RALEIGH, N.C. — More severe penalties for committing certain types of arsons and large-scale thefts at stores in North Carolina are among all or portions of 10 new state laws that take effect as December begins. The legislation being implemented starting on Thursday creates new felony crimes for setting fire to a prison, an occupied commercial structure and an unoccupied commercial structure. Another law orders more serious felonies for high-priced organized thefts at retailers. And a new rule taking effect attempts to remove any enforcement gaps in domestic violence protective orders while waiting for courts to act. SENT: 260 words.

____

VIRGINIA

CALIFORNIA-TRIPLE HOMICIDE

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Authorities are investigating whether a Virginia sheriff’s deputy posed as a 17-year-old boy online to groom and sexually extort a teenage girl in California before driving across country and killing her mother and grandparents and setting fire to their home. Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards left with the teenager Friday and was killed in a shootout with law enforcement hours later. Family members and authorities said Wednesday that the girl is now in trauma counseling. The bodies were identified as Mark and Sharie Winek and their daughter Brooke Winek. Police say Edwards met the girl online and obtained her information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing.” By Amy Taxin and Stefanie Dazio. SENT: 290 words, photos, video.

CONGRESS-RAIL STRIKE

WASHINGTON — Congress is moving urgently to head off the looming U.S. rail strike. The House passed a bill Wednesday that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement reached in September that failed to gain the support of all 12 unions involved. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration. It would impose a compromise labor agreement brokered by President Joe Biden’s administration. That agreement was ultimately voted down by four of the 12 unions representing more than 100,000 employees at large freight rail carriers. The unions have threatened to strike if an agreement can’t be reached before a Dec. 9 deadline. By Kevin Freking and Josh Funk. SENT: 870 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARYLAND GOVERNOR-FUTURE PLANS

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is holding fundraisers for future political activity at events where the Republican is expected to talk about his eight years as governor, as well as plans for the future. Hogan has two separate fundraisers scheduled at a Maryland casino on Wednesday. The term-limited governor who leaves office in January has positioned himself to run as an alternative to former President Donald Trump, who already has announced he’s running in 2024. Hogan has been a fierce critic of Trump. He would be an underdog in a Republican primary. Hogan has been a popular governor in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1. By Brian Witte. SENT: 370 words, photos.

HOLIDAY HUNGER

WASHINGTON — What many Americans hoped would be the first normal holiday season in three years has instead been thrown into crisis by inflation, with Christmas on the horizon. Food banks and charities across the country are reporting higher than expected levels of food insecurity as prices rise and food becomes less accessible to millions of American families. Although the pandemic has largely faded, months of rising prices have driven working families back to the food bank lines. And that’s left charitable organizations struggling to meet the demand. By Ashraf Khalil. SENT: 960 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE-PRESIDENT — Towson University President Kim Schatzel has been selected as the next president of the University of Louisville.

____

SPORTS

BKC–T25-OHIO STATE-DUKE

DURHAM, N.C. — No. 17 Duke looks to rebound from a loss to Purdue when the Blue Devils host Ohio State on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 7:15 p.m.

BKC–NORTH CAROLINA-INDIANA

North Carolina plays Indiana at Assembly Hall. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–GARDNER-WEBB-WESTERN CAROLINA

Gardner-Webb plays Western Carolina at Ramsey Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–UNC WILMINGTON-COASTAL CAROLINA

UNC Wilmington plays Coastal Carolina at HTC Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–ELON-HIGH POINT

Elon plays High Point at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–LOYOLA (MD)-BINGHAMTON

Loyola (MD) plays Binghamton at Binghamton University Events Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–DELAWARE STATE-ST. FRANCIS (BKN)

Delaware State plays St. Francis (BKN) at Daniel Lynch ’38 Gymnasium. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–NAVY-LIPSCOMB

Navy plays Lipscomb at Allen Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–LEHIGH-MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE

Lehigh plays Maryland-Eastern Shore at Hytche Athletic Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–UNC GREENSBORO-NORTH CAROLINA A&T

UNC Greensboro plays North Carolina A&T at Corbett Sports Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–RICHMOND-TOLEDO

Richmond plays Toledo at Savage Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–COPPIN STATE-UMBC

Coppin State plays UMBC at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

FBC–T25-ACC CHAMPIONSHIP-MAYE’S RUN

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Drake Maye has put up big numbers all season for No. 24 North Carolina. Now he has a chance to lead the Tar Heels to something more: an Atlantic Coast Conference championship. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 700 words and photos by noon.

____

STORYSHARE

NEW FROM THE AP: CLIMATE STORYSHARE NETWORK

U.S. STORIES

CONGRESS-RAIL STRIKE — Congress is moving swiftly to prevent a looming U.S. rail workers strike. Lawmakers are reluctantly intervening in a labor dispute to stop what would surely be a devastating blow to the nation’s economy if the transportation of fuel, food and other critical goods were disrupted. The House is expected to act first on Wednesday. The unions have threatened to strike if an agreement can’t be reached before a Dec. 9 deadline. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 820 words, photos. Developing.

ELECTION 2024-DEMOCRATS — Democrats considering shaking up the order of their 2024 presidential primary are waiting on President Joe Biden, anxious to see if he’ll endorse stripping Iowa of its traditional leadoff spot or discourage major changes while mulling his own potential reelection bid. The Democratic National Committee’s rule-making arm begins meeting Friday. By Will Weissert and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,180 words, photo.

HOLOCAUST-DNA TESTS — DNA testing has the potential to help Holocaust survivors and their children learn about family connections severed during World War II. SENT: 690 words, photos, video.

BOB MARLEY IMMERSIVE EXHIBIT — A massive immersive experience celebrating Bob Marley is heading for its U.S. premiere early next year, complete with photographs, lots of music and even a pair of the reggae giant’s footwear. The multi-room exhibit “Bob Marley: One Love Experience” will open in Los Angeles on Jan. 27 at Ovation Hollywood, following runs in London and Toronto. The 15,000-square foot experience includes previously unseen photographs, concert videos, lyric sheets, rare memorabilia like guitars and soccer jerseys and art that highlight Marley’s influence. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 315 words, photos.

_____________________

_____________________

