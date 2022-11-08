Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Green leads Youngstown State past Canisius 92-81 in opener

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 1:22 am
< a min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Malek Green scored 21 points as Youngstown State beat Canisius 92-81 in a season opener on Monday.

Green added 12 rebounds for the Penguins. Adrian Nelson added 16 points while finishing 8 of 15 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Brandon Rush recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Griffins were led in scoring by Tahj Staveskie,...

READ MORE

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Malek Green scored 21 points as Youngstown State beat Canisius 92-81 in a season opener on Monday.

Green added 12 rebounds for the Penguins. Adrian Nelson added 16 points while finishing 8 of 15 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Brandon Rush recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Griffins were led in scoring by Tahj Staveskie, who finished with 19 points. Jamir Moultrie added 19 points and two steals for Canisius. Tre Dinkins also had 14 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

        Insight by National Government Services: Providing equitable government services, particularly in health care, that offer equally great CX is a focus for numerous federal agencies. We get a temperature check on these efforts from the CDC, CMC, HRSA, OMB and SAMHSA.

Youngstown State’s next game is Wednesday against UT Martin at home, and Canisius hosts Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|14 Texas IT Leadership Forum
11|14 Voting with VoteCast Touch
11|14 COAA Connect Fall 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories