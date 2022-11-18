Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Griffin puts up 20 as Tulsa takes down Loyola Chicago 85-66

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 12:42 am
< a min read
      

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 20 points in Tulsa’s 85-66 victory over Loyola Chicago on Thursday.

Griffin was 8 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Golden Hurricane (2-1). Brandon Betson added 18 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had three steals. Tim Dalger was 6 of 12 shooting, including 3...

READ MORE

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 20 points in Tulsa’s 85-66 victory over Loyola Chicago on Thursday.

Griffin was 8 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Golden Hurricane (2-1). Brandon Betson added 18 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had three steals. Tim Dalger was 6 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Philip Alston led the way for the Ramblers (2-1) with 18 points and six rebounds. Loyola Chicago also got nine points from Marquise Kennedy.

Led by nine points from Dalger before the break, Tulsa entered halftime tied with Loyola Chicago 30-30. Griffin scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Tulsa went on to secure a victory, outscoring Loyola Chicago by 19 points in the second half.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories