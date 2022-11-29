Trending:
Gross scores 23 in Morehead State's 109-62 victory

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Alex Gross’ 23 points helped Morehead State defeat Kentucky Christian 109-62 on Tuesday night.

Gross also contributed 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (4-4). Branden Maughmer scored 14 points, going 5 of 10 (2 for 5 from distance). Mark Freeman was 4 of 10, including 2 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding four steals.

David Woodard finished with 20 points for the Knights. Isaiah Francis added 11 points for Kentucky Christian. In addition, Deondre Ross had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

