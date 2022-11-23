Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Haase has 21, Southern Miss takes down Purdue Fort Wayne

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 5:42 pm
< a min read
      

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Felipe Haase scored 21 points as Southern Mississippi beat Purdue Fort Wayne 70-58 on Wednesday.

Haase also contributed five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-0). Denijay Harris scored 10 points, shooting 4 of 6 from the field. Austin Crowley recorded nine points and shot 4 for 13, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc. The Golden Eagles picked up their sixth straight victory.

Jarred Godfrey led the way for the...

READ MORE

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Felipe Haase scored 21 points as Southern Mississippi beat Purdue Fort Wayne 70-58 on Wednesday.

Haase also contributed five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-0). Denijay Harris scored 10 points, shooting 4 of 6 from the field. Austin Crowley recorded nine points and shot 4 for 13, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc. The Golden Eagles picked up their sixth straight victory.

Jarred Godfrey led the way for the Mastodons (3-3) with 14 points and five steals. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 12 points from Bobby Planutis. Ra Kpedi also had nine points and six rebounds.

___

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|29 Law Enforcement-Homeland Security Forum...
11|29 Gain Visibility Through Your SAP...
11|29 The Modern Government: Keyed in on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories