Haney’s 16 leads Northwestern St. past Bethune-Cookman 69-66

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 5:32 pm
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Isaac Haney scored 16 points as Northwestern State beat Bethune-Cookman 69-66 on Sunday.

Haney had five rebounds for the Demons (5-2). Dayne Prim scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds. Emareyon McDonald was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Zion Harmon led the Wildcats (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and three steals. Kevin Davis added 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Bethune-Cookman. Marcus Garrett also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

