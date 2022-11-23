Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hardy scores 20 in UTEP’s 73-61 OT win over Alcorn State

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 12:37 am
< a min read
      

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tae Hardy scored 20 points as UTEP beat Alcorn State 73-61 in overtime on Tuesday.

Hardy made 5 of 16 shots and 10 of 14 free throws for the Miners (3-1), but he missed all seven of his 3-pointers. Calvin Solomon scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Shamar Givance scored 10.

The Braves (2-2) were led by Dominic Brewton with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Byron Joshua...

READ MORE

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tae Hardy scored 20 points as UTEP beat Alcorn State 73-61 in overtime on Tuesday.

Hardy made 5 of 16 shots and 10 of 14 free throws for the Miners (3-1), but he missed all seven of his 3-pointers. Calvin Solomon scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Shamar Givance scored 10.

The Braves (2-2) were led by Dominic Brewton with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Byron Joshua added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Dontrell McQuarter scored nine with seven boards.

___

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss zero trust in 2023 and beyond with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|29 Law Enforcement-Homeland Security Forum...
11|29 Gain Visibility Through Your SAP...
11|29 The Modern Government: Keyed in on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories