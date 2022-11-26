Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Harrell’s 18 lead Texas State over Southern Utah 78-65

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 1:32 am
< a min read
      

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Mason Harrell scored 18 points as Texas State beat Southern Utah 78-65 on Friday night at the North Shore Classic.

Harrell shot 6 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Bobcats (4-2). Brandon Davis scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Davion Sykes recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and...

READ MORE

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Mason Harrell scored 18 points as Texas State beat Southern Utah 78-65 on Friday night at the North Shore Classic.

Harrell shot 6 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Bobcats (4-2). Brandon Davis scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Davion Sykes recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Thunderbirds (3-3) were led by Tevian Jones, who recorded 26 points. Maizen Fausett added 14 points and seven rebounds for Southern Utah. In addition, Jason Spurgin finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories