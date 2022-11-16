Trending:
Harris scores 14, SE Missouri State defeats Evansville 67-61

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022 10:47 pm
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Chris Harris scored 14 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Evansville 67-61 on Wednesday night.

Harris had six rebounds for the Redhawks (3-0). Kobe Clark scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Josh Earley was 5 of 12 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Kenny Strawbridge led the way for the Purple Aces (1-2) with 22 points. Yacine Toumi added 13 points and seven rebounds for Evansville. Marvin Coleman also had six points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories