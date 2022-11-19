On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Harrison powers Grand Canyon to 81-48 romp over Grambling

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022 1:57 am
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 81-48 victory against Grambling on Friday night.

Harrison shot 9 for 11, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Antelopes (3-1). Gabe McGlothan and Noah Baumann scored 10 each. McGlothan added 10 rebounds.

The Tigers (2-1) were led in scoring by Carte’Are Gordon, who finished with 15 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 81-48 victory against Grambling on Friday night.

Harrison shot 9 for 11, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Antelopes (3-1). Gabe McGlothan and Noah Baumann scored 10 each. McGlothan added 10 rebounds.

The Tigers (2-1) were led in scoring by Carte’Are Gordon, who finished with 15 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Empower AI: How can your agency build transparent and effective AI systems? Learn more now from feds on the R&D frontlines in this executive briefing.

Grand Canyon’s next game is Monday against Wichita State. Grambling visits Arizona State on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News