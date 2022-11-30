Trending:
Hartford defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 74-66

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 9:57 pm
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Briggs McClain scored 23 points as Hartford beat Fairleigh Dickinson 74-66 on Wednesday night.

McClain shot 8 for 17 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Hawks (4-6). Kurtis Henderson scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Jared Kimbrough was 3 of 7 shooting and 6 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Grant Singleton finished with 19 points, seven assists and two steals for the Knights (3-6). Heru Bligen added 12 points and Demetre Roberts recorded 11 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

