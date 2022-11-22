Trending:
Hartford defeats FDU-Florham 82-45

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 10:17 pm
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Braxton Jones scored 24 points as Hartford beat Division III-member FDU-Florham 82-45 on Tuesday night.

Jones added eight rebounds for the Hawks (3-3). Michael Dunne scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 11 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and seven assists. Matt Hobbs shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Matthew Johnson led the way for the Devils (0-1) with 12 points and two steals. Brian Nichols added nine points for FDU-Florham. Andre Macaranas also put up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories