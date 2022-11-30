Harvard defeats Holy Cross 72-38

Trending:
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Chris Ledlum had 18 points in Harvard’s 72-38 victory over Holy Cross on Wednesday night.

Ledlum also contributed six rebounds for the Crimson (6-2). Luka Sakota scored 13 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Evan Nelson shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Crusaders (2-6) were led by Louth-M Coulibaly, who recorded 12 points and seven rebounds. Bo Montgomery added 10 points and Will Batchelder put up five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories