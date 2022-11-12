On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hightower, McMahon lead Winthrop past Middle Tennessee 76-68

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 7:02 pm
< a min read
      

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower and Sin’Cere McMahon scored 20 points each in Winthrop’s 76-68 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Kelton Talford added 14 points for the Eagles (2-1).

DeAndre Dishman led the Blue Raiders (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points to go with 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Camryn Weston added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Winthrop visits Auburn and...

READ MORE

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower and Sin’Cere McMahon scored 20 points each in Winthrop’s 76-68 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Kelton Talford added 14 points for the Eagles (2-1).

DeAndre Dishman led the Blue Raiders (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points to go with 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Camryn Weston added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Winthrop visits Auburn and Middle Tennessee hosts Rice.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News