Sports News

Hinson, Pittsburgh rain 3s on Northwestern, wins 87-58

The Associated Press
November 28, 2022 11:41 pm
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Blake Hinson shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 22 points as Pittsburgh posted its highest-scoring game in the last two seasons as the Panthers cruised past Northwestern, 87-58 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest on Monday night.

Pittsburgh shot 14 for 22 (63.6%) from beyond the arc.

The Panthers made just two field goals in the first seven minutes before warming up with Nick Sibande, Hinson and Nelly Cummings each knocking down a pair of shots from long range for a 37-28 lead into half. Pitt pushed the lead throughout the second half, and a Nate Santos 3 with 2:11 made it 87-55.

Greg Elliott made 3 of 4 from 3 and all five foul shots for points and Cummings shot 3 of 4 from beyond the arc for 17 points with six assists for Pitt (5-3). Jamarius Burton added 14 points and seven assists and Sibande added 11 points on 3 of 6 shooting from long range.

Chase Audige scored 14 points and Boo Buie added 10 points and five assists for Northwestern (5-2).

Pittsburgh opens ACC play Friday at NC State while Northwestern opens Big Ten play Sunday at No. 20 Michigan State.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

