Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Holden scores 24 as Towson beats Mercer 70-60

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 7:57 pm
< a min read
      

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Cameron Holden’s 24 points helped Towson defeat Mercer 70-60 on Sunday night.

Holden had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (7-1). Charles Thompson scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Ryan Conway was 3 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Jalyn McCreary led the Bears (4-4) in scoring,...

READ MORE

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Cameron Holden’s 24 points helped Towson defeat Mercer 70-60 on Sunday night.

Holden had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (7-1). Charles Thompson scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Ryan Conway was 3 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Jalyn McCreary led the Bears (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. Kamar Robertson added 12 points, four assists and two steals for Mercer. In addition, Michael Zanoni finished with 11 points.

___

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News