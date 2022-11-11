Trending:
Holloway scores 25 to lead Tulane past McNeese 75-58

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 10:05 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Collin Holloway had 25 points in Tulane’s 75-58 victory against McNeese on Friday night.

Holloway also added three steals for the Green Wave (2-0). Kevin Cross added 21 points while shooting 8 of 16 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Jaylen Forbes recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Cowboys (1-1) were led in scoring...

Up next for Tulane is a matchup Wednesday with Charleston Southern at home. McNeese hosts Western Carolina on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories