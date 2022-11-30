Trending:
Holmes’ 24 lead Dayton past Western Michigan 67-47

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 9:37 pm
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes’ 24 points helped Dayton defeat Western Michigan 67-47 on Wednesday night.

Holmes also added 10 rebounds for the Flyers (4-4). Toumani Camara added 17 points while going 7 of 8 from the field, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Mustapha Amzil shot 3 for 8 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Broncos (2-6) were led in scoring by Lamar Norman Jr., who finished with 10 points. Tafari Simms added nine points for Western Michigan. Javaughn Hannah also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories