Holy Cross takes down Colby-Sawyer 95-61

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 3:07 pm
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Bo Montgomery scored 17 points as Holy Cross beat Colby-Sawyer 95-61 on Sunday.

Montgomery added five rebounds and five assists for the Crusaders (2-5). Will Batchelder scored 17 points, going 6 of 11 (5 for 8 from distance). Joseph Octave shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Chargers (1-3) were led in scoring by Scott Lampron, who finished with 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

