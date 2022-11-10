Trending:
Horne propels Arizona State past Northern Arizona 84-68

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 11:34 pm
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DJ Horne tossed in 25 points and Arizona State rolled to an 84-68 victory over Northern Arizona on Thursday night.

Horne sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Sun Devils (2-0). He added six rebounds and three assists.

Horne had 18 points and Devan Cambridge scored 10 of his 16 in the first half as Arizona State took a commanding 47-22 lead and never looked back.

Warren Washington and Marcus Bagley both scored 12 for the Sun Devils. Cambridge also grabbed six boards.

Arizona State shot 54.2% overall and made 9 of 17 from beyond the arc. The Sun Devils struggled a bit at the free-throw line, sinking 23 of 35 (65.7%).

Jalen Cone led the Lumberjacks with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers. Liam Lloyd and reserve Ezekiel Richards both scored 11.

Northern Arizona (0-2) shot 42% from the floor but made just 7 of 28 from distance. The Lumberjacks sank 13 of 18 foul shots.

ASU leads NAU 80-59 in the all-time series.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

