Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Howard’s TD run in OT gets Alcorn St. past Prairie View A&M

The Associated Press
November 4, 2022 11:22 pm
< a min read
      

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jarveon Howard had 125 yards rushing that included a touchdown run in overtime and Alcorn State beat Prairie View A&M 23-16 on Friday night.

Javonta Leatherwood’s 5-yard touchdown run for Alcorn State tied the game 16-16 with 6:48 remaining. Howard scored on a 2-yard run to open the extra period before Tavarian McCullum intercepted a Trazon Connley pass to end it.

Alcorn State (4-5, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference)...

READ MORE

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jarveon Howard had 125 yards rushing that included a touchdown run in overtime and Alcorn State beat Prairie View A&M 23-16 on Friday night.

Javonta Leatherwood’s 5-yard touchdown run for Alcorn State tied the game 16-16 with 6:48 remaining. Howard scored on a 2-yard run to open the extra period before Tavarian McCullum intercepted a Trazon Connley pass to end it.

Alcorn State (4-5, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) ended a three-game losing streak and has won the last five meetings against Prairie View A&M (5-4, 4-2).

Connley threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Colbey Washington and added a 20-yard TD run in the third quarter that gave the Panthers a 13-9 lead. Connley was 13 of 36 for 142 yards passing and finished with 38 yards rushing. Jaden Stewart added 94 yards on the ground.

        Insight by National Government Services: Providing equitable government services, particularly in health care, that offer equally great CX is a focus for numerous federal agencies. We get a temperature check on these efforts from the CDC, CMC, HRSA, OMB and SAMHSA.

Noah Kiani kicked field goals from 21, 46, and 23 yards for Alcorn State in the first half.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|11 Military Airlift and Air-to-Air...
11|11 Pre-Award: How To Prepare An Offer
11|11 The Gartner Top 10 Success Factors...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories