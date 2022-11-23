On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Huefner’s 22 help Sam Houston take down South Dakota 80-49

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 3:47 pm
CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Huefner had 22 points in Sam Houston’s 80-49 victory over South Dakota on Wednesday.

Huefner was 9 of 11 shooting (4 for 4 from distance) for the Bearkats (6-0). Donte Powers scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Kian Scroggins recorded nine points and finished 4 of 5 from the floor.

The Coyotes (3-3) were led in scoring by Paul Bruns, who finished with 12 points. Mason Archambault added nine points and three steals for South Dakota.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

