Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Huntsberry leads North Texas over Long Beach State 68-47

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 11:07 pm
< a min read
      

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Kai Huntsberry had 22 points, Abou Ousmane scored 20 and North Texas rolled to a 68-47 victory over Long Beach State at the Nassau Championship on Saturday night.

Huntsberry also added five assists for the Mean Green (5-1). Abou Ousmane scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Tylor Perry recorded 12 points.

The Beach (3-3) were led by Jadon Jones, who posted 11 points and two steals. AJ George added 10...

READ MORE

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Kai Huntsberry had 22 points, Abou Ousmane scored 20 and North Texas rolled to a 68-47 victory over Long Beach State at the Nassau Championship on Saturday night.

Huntsberry also added five assists for the Mean Green (5-1). Abou Ousmane scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Tylor Perry recorded 12 points.

The Beach (3-3) were led by Jadon Jones, who posted 11 points and two steals. AJ George added 10 points.

___

        Insight by VMware Carbon Black: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss cybersecurity best practices and zero trust architecture with agency and industry experts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News