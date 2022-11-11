Trending:
Idaho rolls to first win, wallops Walla Walla, 122-48

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 12:42 am
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Terren Frank’s 24 points to lead Idaho in a 122-48 rout of Walla Walla University on Thursday night.

Frank also contributed five rebounds and five steals for the Vandals (1-1). Isaac Jones added 21 points while shooting 10 of 13 from the field, and they also had 10 rebounds. Dominique Ford shot 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Andrew Vaughan finished with 14 points for the Wolves (0-1). Caleb Golden added eight points for Walla Walla. Artur Borges Paraizo also had six points.

Idaho visits Omaha in its next matchup on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories