On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Incarnate Word wins 69-64 against Dartmouth

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 9:22 pm
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jonathan Cisse scored 22 points and Incarnate Word beat Dartmouth 69-64 on Friday night.

Cisse added seven rebounds for the Cardinals (3-3). Davante Dennis added 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Trey Miller scored 15 points.

Brandon Mitchell-Day led the Big Green (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Demilade Adelekun added nine points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Dartmouth.

___

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jonathan Cisse scored 22 points and Incarnate Word beat Dartmouth 69-64 on Friday night.

Cisse added seven rebounds for the Cardinals (3-3). Davante Dennis added 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Trey Miller scored 15 points.

Brandon Mitchell-Day led the Big Green (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Demilade Adelekun added nine points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Dartmouth.

___

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories