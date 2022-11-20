On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Iowa St. leads from the start in beating Milwaukee 68-53

The Associated Press
November 20, 2022
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 19 points and Caleb Grill scored 11 points and Iowa State beat Milwaukee 68-53 on Sunday

The Cyclones (3-0) never trailed playing in their third home game of the season. Aljaz Kunc and reserve Robert Jones each scored 10 for the Cyclones.

Kunc’s 3-pointer 12:42 before halftime gave the Cyclones an 18-8 lead. The Panthers rallied with an 11-6 spurt and got within 24-19 when Jalen Johnson made two foul shots, but Iowa State closed the half with a 13-7 outburst and led 37-26 at intermission. The Cyclones led by double figures throughout the second half.

Despite struggling from beyond the 3-point arc shooting 6 for 28, Iowa State was 20-for-39 shooting inside the arc.

BJ Freeman scored 11 for Milwaukee (2-2).

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

