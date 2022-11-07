Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Iowa State blows past IUPUI, pulls away in an 88-39 rout

The Associated Press
November 7, 2022 10:48 pm
< a min read
      

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 23 points and Iowa State won its fifth straight season opener, cruising past IUPUI, 88-39 on Monday night.

The Cyclones, a Sweet 16 team a year ago, debuted five players from the transfer portal and have three freshmen and a walk-on on their roster to start the season.

John Egbuta’s layup midway through the first half pulled the Jaguars within four, 16-12, but the Cyclones went on...

READ MORE

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 23 points and Iowa State won its fifth straight season opener, cruising past IUPUI, 88-39 on Monday night.

The Cyclones, a Sweet 16 team a year ago, debuted five players from the transfer portal and have three freshmen and a walk-on on their roster to start the season.

John Egbuta’s layup midway through the first half pulled the Jaguars within four, 16-12, but the Cyclones went on a 29-10 run to close out the half with a 45-22 advantage.

Senior Gabe Kalscheur, Iowa State’s lone returning starter, scored 16 points off the bench. St. Bonaventure transfer Osun Osunniyi, a 6-foot-10 center with a 7-8 wingspan, had 10 points in his Iowa State debut.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Jlynn Counter scored 16 points and was the lone IUPUI scorer to reach double figures. The Jaguars were 14-of-42 shooting from the field, including just 2 of 13 from distance.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|14 Texas IT Leadership Forum
11|14 Voting with VoteCast Touch
11|14 COAA Connect Fall 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories