Jacksonville defeats Johnson (Fla.) 85-34

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Marsh scored 19 points to help Jacksonville defeat Johnson (Fla.) 85-34 on Friday. Marsh also contributed 10 rebounds for the Dolphins (1-1). Gyasi Powell scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and added six rebounds. Jordan Davis shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds. The... READ MORE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Marsh scored 19 points to help Jacksonville defeat Johnson (Fla.) 85-34 on Friday.

Marsh also contributed 10 rebounds for the Dolphins (1-1). Gyasi Powell scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and added six rebounds. Jordan Davis shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Suns (0-1) were led by Daquion Vickers, who recorded seven points, six rebounds and four assists. Johnson also got six points from Ak’mee Burton. Hebreux Aime also had six points.

NEXT UP

Jacksonville hosts Voorhees in its next matchup on Nov. 20.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.