On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jacksonville defeats Johnson (Fla.) 85-34

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 6:02 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Marsh scored 19 points to help Jacksonville defeat Johnson (Fla.) 85-34 on Friday.

Marsh also contributed 10 rebounds for the Dolphins (1-1). Gyasi Powell scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and added six rebounds. Jordan Davis shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The...

READ MORE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Marsh scored 19 points to help Jacksonville defeat Johnson (Fla.) 85-34 on Friday.

Marsh also contributed 10 rebounds for the Dolphins (1-1). Gyasi Powell scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and added six rebounds. Jordan Davis shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Suns (0-1) were led by Daquion Vickers, who recorded seven points, six rebounds and four assists. Johnson also got six points from Ak’mee Burton. Hebreux Aime also had six points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Salesforce: Increasingly, agency leadership is setting its sights on driving customer experience inward. Why? To improve employee engagement, job satisfaction and ability to deliver on mission. We take a look at efforts happening now at USDA, DHS and Interior.

Jacksonville hosts Voorhees in its next matchup on Nov. 20.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|17 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
11|17 MuleSoft Automation Lunch and Learn
11|17 Delivering War-Winning Software with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories