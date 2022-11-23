On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jacksonville wins 64-43 over Campbell

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 6:32 pm
< a min read
      

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Kevion Nolan had 20 points in Jacksonville’s 64-43 victory against Campbell on Wednesday night.

Nolan was 7 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Dolphins (3-1). Jordan Davis added 10 points while finishing 4 of 7 from the floor, and he also had 13 rebounds. Dylan O’Hearn recorded 10 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for...

READ MORE

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Kevion Nolan had 20 points in Jacksonville’s 64-43 victory against Campbell on Wednesday night.

Nolan was 7 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Dolphins (3-1). Jordan Davis added 10 points while finishing 4 of 7 from the floor, and he also had 13 rebounds. Dylan O’Hearn recorded 10 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

The Fighting Camels (3-3) were led by Ricky Clemons, who recorded 12 points and three steals. Jay Pal added 10 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four blocks for Campbell.

Jacksonville entered halftime up 32-18. Nolan paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points.

        Insight by Illumio: As civilian and defense agencies work through the nuances of incorporating zero trust strategies, the question becomes: How can this process be sped up? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss with agency and industry leaders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|30 Wisconsin Digital Government Summit
11|30 Red Hat Ansible Security Workshop
11|30 Enterprise to the Edge: Agency Guide to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories