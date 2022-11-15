Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

James Madison takes down Howard 95-69

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 10:37 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Noah Freidel scored 23 points as James Madison beat Howard 95-69 on Tuesday night.

Freidel had six rebounds for the Dukes (4-0). Terrence Edwards scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line. Vado Morse recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Bison (2-3) were led in scoring...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Noah Freidel scored 23 points as James Madison beat Howard 95-69 on Tuesday night.

Freidel had six rebounds for the Dukes (4-0). Terrence Edwards scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line. Vado Morse recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Bison (2-3) were led in scoring by Elijah Hawkins, who finished with 18 points, eight assists and two steals. Howard also got 16 points from William Settle. In addition, Bryce Harris finished with 10 points.

___

        Insight by National Government Services: Providing equitable government services, particularly in health care, that offer equally great CX is a focus for numerous federal agencies. We get a temperature check on these efforts from the CDC, CMC, HRSA, OMB and SAMHSA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|22 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
11|22 The 2022 Analytics & BI Platforms...
11|22 IQM2 Q&A - Bring Your Questions...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories