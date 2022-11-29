James scores 18, Presbyterian beats VMI 72-57

Trending:
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Crosby James had 18 points in Presbyterian’s 72-57 victory against VMI on Tuesday night.

James shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Blue Hose (2-6). Trevon Reddish added 17 points while going 6 of 9 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and six assists. Marquis Barnett was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Blue Hose.

Asher Woods led the Keydets (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Tyler Houser added 13 points for VMI. Sean Conway also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

