Jans wins in debut; Mississippi St. beats Texas A&M-CC 63-44

The Associated Press
November 7, 2022 9:58 pm
1 min read
      

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and coach Chris Jans won in his Mississippi State debut, a 63-44 season-opening victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday night.

Jans previously coached at New Mexico State, where he led the Aggies from 2017-2022.

Smith shot 8 of 10 from the floor and added three assists. It was the 14th career double-double for the senior forward. Shakeel Moore added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Terrion Murdix scored 10 points to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. De’Lazarus Keys and Isaac Mushila each added eight points.

The Islanders built a 30-25 halftime lead behind Murdix’s 10 points. The game was tied 34-34 before Smith converted a three-point play and Moore’s layup gave the Bulldogs a 39-34 lead.

Trevian Tennyson hit a 3-pointer to get the Islanders within 39-37 with 12:34 remaining, but then the Islanders went cold, missing 14 of their last 17 shots from the field and shot just 21% overall in the second half. Smith scored six points and three others each made a 3-pointer in the final 10 minutes for the Bulldogs.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

