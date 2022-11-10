Trending:
Jawara puts up 22, San Diego defeats FGCU 79-73

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 12:52 am
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Seikou Sisoho Jawara’s 22 points helped San Diego defeat Florida Gulf Coast 79-73 on Wednesday night.

Jawara had five assists for the Toreros (2-0). Eric Williams Jr. added 19 points while going 9 of 16 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 1 for 4 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Marcellus Earlington shot 6 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Eagles (1-1) were led in scoring by Chase Johnston, who finished with 23 points. Zach Anderson added 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for FGCU. In addition, Caleb Catto had 10 points and five assists.

Earlington scored 10 points in the first half for San Diego, who led 32-27 at halftime. Jawara scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead San Diego to a six-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. San Diego hosts NJIT and FGCU hosts Ave Maria.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories