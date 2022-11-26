On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jemison scores 17 as UAB knocks off Rhodes 110-53

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 3:22 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Jemison had 17 points in UAB’s 110-53 win against Rhodes on Saturday.

Jemison shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Blazers (5-1). Tyler Bertram scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Ty Brewer shot 8 of 10 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Lynx were...

READ MORE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Jemison had 17 points in UAB’s 110-53 win against Rhodes on Saturday.

Jemison shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Blazers (5-1). Tyler Bertram scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Ty Brewer shot 8 of 10 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Lynx were led in scoring by Mike Wagner, who finished with eight points, four assists and two steals.

___

        Insight by VMware Carbon Black: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss cybersecurity best practices and zero trust architecture with agency and industry experts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories